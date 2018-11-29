CLEMSON — On the first day of Clemson's football spring practice, almost exactly nine months ago to the day, Dabo Swinney was on a roll about this new quarterback in town.
"You've got Trevor (Lawrence) who just showed up," the Clemson coach said, "and who has obviously got every tool you could possibly want in a quarterback.
"He has got unbelievable arm talent. Size. And he can run."
It was that final proclamation from Swinney that had pundits wondering just how impactful the boy known for his golden locks and powerful arm would ever be with his legs at the college level. After all, running was the strength of starting QB Kelly Bryant, the senior who left the team after losing his job to Lawrence in September.
Clemson recruited Lawrence more for his laser throws and downfield accuracy than anything else. He averaged fewer than 20 yards per game on the ground at Cartersville High School in Georgia.
But nine months later, now at Clemson, don't let similar statistics fool you as the Tigers head down the stretch and almost certainly into the College Football Playoff.
A glance at a set of boxscores says Lawrence doesn't do much for the Tigers in the running game at just 10.5 yards on the ground per contest, but the ACC Rookie of the Year is proving with each week that he is more than just a pocket passer — particularly these last two weeks.
Against Duke, Lawrence averaged 8.7 yards per carry on three runs for 26 yards. Against South Carolina, he tallied 42 yards on four carries, including an impressive 32-yard run on first down that helped set the Tigers up for a touchdown.
Combine those two games of running production with his improved ability to scramble, and eventually opposing defenses could be dealing with a dual-threat quarterback.
Against Georgia Tech, the game that sealed the starting job for Lawrence, he rolled to his left to give wide receiver Hunter Renfrow just enough time to get open, then hit him perfectly in a tight window for a touchdown.
The Gamecocks experienced that, too, when Lawrence and Renfrow connected on Saturday. Lawrence scrambled to his right, then threw across his body 16 yards on second down.
"We need him to extend plays, make plays,” Swinney said. “With the arm he’s got, some of the biggest plays will come off of scrambles. He’s got the ability to do that.”
As the No. 2 Tigers head into Saturday night's ACC Championship matchup with Pittsburgh, Lawrence’s ability to run may not be needed. But it could be crucial in the College Football Playoff.
Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson rushed for 145 yards against Oklahoma in 2015, 73 yards against Alabama in 2015, 57 yards against Ohio State in 2016 and 43 yards in Clemson’s 2016 national championship game.
The better Clemson’s quarterbacks move, the more flexible the offense becomes and the ever-improving Lawrence is no exception. That goes for both scrambling and picking up rushing yardage.
“I’ve said all along, Trevor can run. A lot of people don’t give him credit for his athleticism but he can run and that’s what he does,” Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said. “As he continues to grow and gets more confident, he’s going to find, just like Deshaun did further in his career, ‘OK, it’s not open down field?’ Let’s extend the play.’
“As we go forward we’re going to have to use every aspect of every guy as we get into the championship phase.”
That includes Lawrence’s legs.