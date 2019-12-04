CLEMSON — Travis Etienne is not a fan of the spotlight. Shy by nature, the Clemson running back often flips opportunities to talk about his accomplishments into compliments of his teammates.

The junior can't outrun recognition, though. On Wednesday, he was named the ACC's Player of the Year for the second consecutive season. Linebacker Isaiah Simmons was named the conference's Defensive Player of the Year.

Etienne, also named the conference's Offensive Player of the Year, has rushed for 1,386 yards and 16 touchdowns on 168 carries this season. He also has 28 catches for 289 yards and two touchdowns.

He enters Saturday's ACC Championship against Virginia as the ACC's all-time leader in career touchdowns (57) and rushing touchdowns (53).

Despite putting up big numbers this season, Etienne was not named a finalist for the Doak Walker Award, which is given annually to the best running back in the nation. Coach Dabo Swinney mentioned Etienne's snub Tuesday as part of a larger rant about what he believes to be unfair media coverage of his team this season.

"If there's a running back award and Travis Etienne isn't a finalist for it, they shouldn't have the award," Swinney said.

The three finalists for the Doak Walker are Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor, Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins and Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard.

Simmons leads the Tigers in tackles (84) and leads the league in sacks (seven). The redshirt junior is a projected lottery selection in the 2020 NFL Draft.