CLEMSON — Brent Venables knows what he has with his defensive line: four bonafide first-round NFL Draft picks and depth-galore.
Brent Venables knows what he was with his linebackers: a veteran leader in Kendall Joseph followed by a slew of rising stars who are both versatile and eager.
But if there is one area of the Clemson defense that makes Brent Venables a little bit nervous, it would have to be the secondary, the Clemson defensive coordinator admitted this spring.
"I don't feel great about our depth there at all," he said. "I really don't."
To his benefit, the guru defensive mind still has time to develop some depth, and the combination of new freshmen with redshirts and returning underclassmen on the rise gives him some options.
But Venables is going to need some help.
He is going to need one of his established defensive backs to step up and help lead this group from a vocal, example-setting, player-to-player standpoint.
Enter Trayvon Mullen.
The junior cornerback is not the loudest member of Clemson's defense nor the most experienced. But he does know exactly what it is like to transition into a starting role from a reserve one in a time of need, he does lead by example and he does have the ability to be the lockdown cornerback the Tigers will need in 2018.
From a standpoint of both leadership and actual play on the field, Mullen is vital. By now, he is fully aware of that role he needs to play.
"Most definitely. I feel like this (was) probably the best spring I've had since I've been here," Mullen said following Clemson's annual spring game in April. "I got a lot better for myself and am helping the young guys out. Helping them out kind of helps me, as well, (in terms of) knowing what to do and playing better and faster."
Mullen played in 13 of Clemson's 14 games in 2017 and started 12 of them in the place of perceived-starter Marcus Edmond, who sustained a foot injury in Week 2 against Auburn that lingered all season long. With 658 snaps played, Mullen's minutes were right on par with those of fellow starting corner Ryan Carter, and together, the duo led the team in interceptions.
Each of them had three for the 2017 season and Mullen then flashed his speed in a major way in Clemson's April spring game when he picked off quarterback Chase Brice at the 16-yard line and ran it back for 84 yards for the score.
"Oh nobody did," Mullen smiled when asked if anybody had a chance to catch him.
As Clemson moves into its fall camp period, Mullen knows the Tigers will need more of that, as well as more of his mentoring. He has made it his personal project to look out for the likes of young corners Brian Dawkins Jr., LeAnthony Williams and A.J. Terrell, and in Mario Goodrich and Kyler McMichael, Mullen also has a pair of flashy freshmen that undeniably will look up to him, as well.
"I love our front-line guys (Mullen, Mark Fields and Terrell). I think we're going to be fine there, but I'll feel better when Kyler and Mario get here," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. "The corner position is the one spot where I think we've got to really grow up a little bit."
Mullen is ready for that challenge.
