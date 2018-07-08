CLEMSON — When it comes to Christian Wilkins, there are a couple of things every expert needs to know about Clemson's most gregarious defensive lineman.
At 22 years old, there are few things Wilkins loves more than the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and a good prank, although he admits he is not quite sure how to explain the conceptual concept of Zordon, the Power Rangers' sage mentor.
As a native of Springfield, Mass., there is no other franchise Wilkins loves more than the Boston Celtics. Once he met Paul Pierce and drooled so hard over his all-time favorite athlete that he is mildly embarrassed about it now.
When it comes to his food preferences, he wants you to know he thinks Smarties are gross, while Reese's reign supreme. He loves Bojangle's, loves Cookout.
There is an ongoing debate about the advice he gives fellow defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence about talking to women, and last but not least, Wilkins sometimes catches himself wondering what it might be like to be an R&B singer instead of a football player.
But for all of Wilkins' goofiness and antics, there is another side. And it is perhaps the most important side you need to know.
"Anyone who knows me knows I'm a big-time thinker. There's a method to everything," he said. "My gut was telling me to come back (to Clemson) for various reasons ... give it one more ride."
Wilkins' stunning decision to forego the 2017 NFL Draft was far from an easy one. Or a quick one. Or the expected one.
Yet here Wilkins is, ready to suit up for Clemson one final time trying to make some noise. It is fitting he will do so with his best friends still in tact on the defensive line and it is fitting the expectations are also at an all-time high for both him personally and for Clemson's team through any of his four years with the program.
Beyond Wilkins' contagious personality and undeniable leadership, what makes him so vital to Clemson in 2018 is of course the sheer force he brings to the field. He is physical and he is versatile — able to play both defensive end and defensive tackle. In 668 snaps in 2017, the rising graduate registered 53 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks as a junior. Couple that with the reality that other than Albert Huggins, the depth behind Wilkins is inexperienced and it makes his presence all the more vital.
"Christian has kind of been the mainstay," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. "Literally, from Day 1, he has been a leader on this team."
That won't change.
Wilkins has the trifecta of traits Swinney looks for in terms of someone with effortless leadership, a tireless work ethic and natural ability. Clemson players are drawn to Wilkins in a way that is rare and they take note of how he handles himself. When he is up, the entire defensive line is, too. When the defensive line is clicking, Clemson sets the tone in the trenches. Trenches win ballgames.
Perhaps, then, there is not another single player on Clemson's team with the type of influence Wilkins has had and will undeniably have again in 2018.
Fully aware of what his return means for the program, Clemson intends to capitalize on Wilkins' presence one final time.
The Tigers will look to him to set the pace. And by now, he knows exactly how to do that.
"I love just being just kind of a guy who’s been through it," he said. "A guy who knows what to expect."
