CLEMSON — Tevin Mack is a veteran of new student orientation. Clemson is the third stop in the guard's college career, which started at Texas and included one season at Alabama.

The graduate transfer on Sunday will play against one of the programs he passed over. That dynamic is hardly uncommon in college basketball; multiple schools pursue the same players. But Mack's spurning of South Carolina was more personal than most.

Mack, after all is, a Columbia native.

"People who don't know me well probably have some way they feel about it," Mack said.

When it was announced after the 2016-17 season Mack was transferring from the Longhorns, sour South Carolina fans tagged him on Twitter, decrying his initial decision to bypass the Gamecocks, whose football team he grew up rooting for.

That's all in the past, Mack said, and he's happy at Clemson. Ahead of Sunday's game against South Carolina, Mack leads the team in scoring (13.8 points per game) and steals (1.6 per game). But he admitted earlier in the week he wished this year's iteration of the rivalry game was being played in Columbia.

"I played them last year (with Alabama) and had a big game," Mack said. "I'm looking to go 2-0."

Indeed, Mack scored 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting Feb. 26 as the Crimson Tide rolled to a 68-62 win.

The Tigers could use a similar performance Sunday. It's been a bumpy start to the season for Clemson (5-4), which is trying to compete in a loaded conference with a batch of fresh faces.

Things haven't gone swimmingly for the Gamecocks (6-4), either. South Carolina coach Frank Martin said he sees similarities between the two programs.

"I think it's a team that's built for February," Martin said of Clemson. "What do I mean by that? They'll playing their best ball in February, and they got older guys who will stay the course, not overreact to good and bad days."

Mack is one of six upperclassmen on the Tigers' roster. Amid the struggles — Clemson has lost three games in a row — he's provided a steady presence. In this past Sunday's 72-53 loss at No. 17 Florida State, as the Tigers shot a combined 35.8 percent from the field, Mack scored a team-high 14 points on 5-for-10 shooting.

"This year's a little unique because we have seven new guys," coach Brad Brownell said. "It's a little bit of a rebuilding year for us in terms of our roster. His role is probably bigger than some of our grad transfers we've had, when we've had more seniors coming back."

Mack partly attributes his success this season to the diversity of experience he's acquired playing with different groups of college teammates, some of whom he keeps in close contact with.

Mack referred to Texas guard Andrew Jones, who was diagnosed with leukemia in Jan. 2018 but underwent successful treatment and has played significant minutes this season, as "like my little brother." He said Jones could be a potential business partner in the future; Mack wants to get into real estate and to create his own clothing line, among other things.

"I got a lot I want to do outside of basketball, once I get some money (from playing) basketball," he said.

For now, though, he's focused on maximizing his final year of college ball. His transfer to Clemson, after former Alabama coach Avery Johnson was bought out in March, was a product of both his desire for a bigger role and wanting to spend more time with his family.

Mack's mother, Paula, has attended almost every Clemson game this season. The two are close. Paula raised him as a single mother, and sometimes during games, he'll sneak a peek at her in the crowd. A comforting feeling will wash over him.

"I can just go out there and be myself," he said. "Be free."