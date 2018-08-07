CLEMSON — Dabo Swinney said it once, then repeated it again for good measure Monday night after his Clemson football team completed its third practice of fall camp.
"We are night and day at wideout from where we were this time last year," the Tigers' coach told reporters.
Then, about 10 minutes later:
"We are much better at wideout than we were this time last year," he repeated. "And it ain't even close."
It is impossible to talk about the improvement of the wide receivers without mentioning Tee Higgins, who over the course of the last six months has quite possibly undergone the most important transformation of anyone on Clemson's offense.
Higgins was a lanky freshman still trying to figure out his role as a reserve behind Deon Cain last season. Higgins, a 6-5 native of Tennessee who also is a standout basketball player, had moments of brilliance, particularly against South Carolina and The Citadel, but also had games in which he was anything but brilliant.
The inconsistency carried over into the Tigers' spring practices, as well, to the point where he would have one really strong day followed by one that left the coaches scratching their heads. But by the end of spring, he displayed the talent and potential to become Clemson's next deep-ball threat.
He worked hard over the summer and showed up for fall practice 10 pounds heavier and infinitely more knowledgeable about Clemson's playbook.
The pieces are coming together.
"There was a lot of coaching going on last year at that position," Swinney said. "It's just night and day where he is physically and mentally."
The dramatic transformation didn't come easy. Higgins, who now weighs 209 pounds, spent months training under strength and conditioning coordinator Joey Batson.
"I really took that to heart," Higgins said. "I can see the difference. In the weight room, I can see that the hard work paid off. I’m still not where I want to be but all I've got to do is keep grinding, keep staying in the weight room, keep getting stronger."
Higgins also spent many hours running pass routes and tending to little details — the ones he could gloss over in high school because of his natural talent. Studying the playbook also became a priority. Breaking down defenses became part of his normal routine.
"I’m very excited," Higgins said. "Just coming off the kind of season I had last year, hopefully I can make an impact on the team this year. So, I’m excited."
So, too, are the Tigers.