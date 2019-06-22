When Gary Sanchez, Alex Rodriguez and other New York Yankee sluggers touched down in Charleston for rehab assignments over the years, it was their moment.
RiverDogs’ fans packed Riley Park to watch the MLB stars play for the Yankees' Class A squad.
And many of their minor league teammates for the night were nervous, standing next to players they idolized.
That was not the case last week for former Clemson star Seth Beer. He didn’t seem flustered at all on Thursday when World Series MVP George Springer played for the Corpus Christi Hooks, the double-A affiliate of the Houston Astros.
In fact, Beer flat out wouldn’t let Springer steal the show. Springer tried by belting two homers for the home crowd.
But so did Beer.
Beer Bash
Springer, a decorated right fielder who made All-Star games in 2017 and 2018, was on a rehab assignment after suffering a Grade 2 hamstring strain on May 24.
The 2017 Silver Slugger Award winner was probably on his way (and still could be) to a third straight Midsummer Classic, batting .308 this year with 17 home runs and 43 RBIs.
In consecutive at-bats, the Astros’ star hit a solo shot and a three-run homer, respectively, tallying four RBIs in the rehab game.
But if that was the party, then give Beer credit for the pregame.
The 28th overall pick in the 2018 draft batted cleanup for the Hooks Thursday. In the bottom of the first, the left fielder gave them a 2-0 lead with a towering blast.
He followed up in the third with another homer, moments after Springer hit his first.
Clearly, Beer didn’t have butterflies playing alongside such an accomplished MLB star. But the respect was certainly there.
"He's really approachable and it was a big deal to be able to play with him,” Beer told MiLB.com. “He brings a lot of energy, he competes and he just wants to play. He was excited to be here and he loves playing the game. Just his presence makes a team better.”
Better Beer
Aside from the excitement of having Springer in the lineup, Thursday’s performance was a good sign for Beer. He was called up to double-A in May, thanks to nine homers and 34 RBIs through 35 games.
But after a similar hot start in Corpus Christi, Beer cooled off. His average for the Hooks dropped from .339 to .259 this month.
After Thursday's performance, it's back up to .277 for Corpus Christi. And overall, the first rounder is hitting .308 with with 15 homers and 60 RBIs through 66 games this year.
The 22-year-old is no George Springer. But at this rate, he could be even better.