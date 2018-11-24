CLEMSON - As Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables walked off the field at Death Valley Saturday night, he looked at the scoreboard one more time and just shook his head.
There was plenty to be happy, but Venables wasn't exactly in a celebratory mood.
The second-ranked Tigers had just beaten South Carolina, 56-35, and defeated the Gamecocks for the fifth-straight time, which had been done just once by a Clemson team in the past 78 years.
Despite the Tigers three-touchdown victory, there was plenty for Venables to be concerned about, especially with what might be looming on the horizon for the Tigers defense.
A spot in the ACC Championship game next weekend against Pittsburgh and with a victory a spot in the College Football Playoffs.
However, if the Tigers don’t play any better defensively than they did Saturday night against the Gamecocks, especially in the secondary, Clemson’s postseason won’t last very long.
Venables is widely considered to be the top defensive coordinator in college football, taking home more than $2 million a year, but he didn't feel like he'd earned his paycheck this week.
After Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley torched the Tigers secondary for 510 yards and five TDs, Venables used words like “disgusted” “embarrassed” and “painful” to describe the Tigers performance when he addressed the media in his post-game remarks.
“It was painful,” Venables said. “I’m embarrassed we put that product on the field tonight, that’s my responsibility. My name is all over it. Obviously, I didn’t coach them very well tonight. It’s my responsibility to get our guys ready and we were not as sharp as we’ve been in the past few games.”
The Tigers defensive front, which is considered the best in college football and perhaps one of the top all-time units ever, managed three sacks, but Bentley had plenty of time to find open receivers – and they were plenty of those running all over the Death Valley field Saturday night.
“This isn’t one of those games where we will take lot of pride in,” said Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins. “We’re not proud of what we put out there on the field. Obviously, I’m upset and frustrated by what we put out there, but I’m going to flush it quickly.”
This wasn’t a case where the Gamecocks got cheap yards late in mop-up duty, Bentley threw for 300 yards and three TD passes in the opening half. A half the Tigers led by just a TD.
Deebo Samuel, the Gamecocks’ top target, finished with 10 receptions for 210 yards and three TDs, while Shi Smith had nine catches for 109 yards.
“The defense got a big ol’ dose of Robitussin down their throats tonight,” said Clemson coach Dabo Swinney. “That won’t taste good when we watch the film. That’s about as bad a performance on the back end as we’ve ever had since I’ve been the head coach.
“Give South Carolina a lot of credit. Jake played a great game and like I said all week (Samuel) is a great football player.”
The Tigers came into the game with the nation’s top-ranked scoring defense and the third-ranked overall defense. Clemson was allowing just 166.9 passing yards per game.
The Tigers’ porous secondary could start to become an issue as Clemson gets into the playoffs, especially considering their two performances against Southeastern Conference opponents.
“We gave up three games worth of passing yards tonight,” Venables said. “We did a lot of fundamental and technical things wrong. That’s my responsibility to make sure our guys are in the right position and playing with the right technique and doing all the little things right and I didn’t think we did a lot of the little things right early on.”
This wasn’t the first time an SEC offense was able to pick a part the Tigers’ secondary.
Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond threw for 430 yards and three touchdowns back in September as the Tigers held on for a 28-26 win – their closest game of the season to date.
With potential match-ups against Notre Dame quarterback Ian Brook and Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa, the leading Heisman Trophy candidate, in a potential national championship game, the Tigers must improve and do it quickly or it will be another quick postseason exit.
“I’ve got no doubt the coaching staff is going to do everything they can to make sure that doesn’t happen again,” Wilkins said. “I know the kind of guys we’ve got on the defense and the kind of leadership we’ve got on the defensive side of the ball. There’s no question in my mind that we will rebound and get it corrected.”
A sentiment echoed by Venables.
“I do believe that we’re better than that, I know we are,” Venables said. “I think that was a small sample tonight. I have no doubt our guys will come back and respond. I just left the locker room and I know where the accountability is.”