Clemson and South Carolina will each have a strong presence in the Super Bowl, thanks to star wide receivers from their former schools taking care of business in Sunday’s NFL conference championship games.

In the AFC title game, former Tiger Sammy Watkins led the Kansas City Chiefs’ wide receiver corps with 114 yards and a key touchdown in their 35-24 win over Tennessee.

And later in the NFC championship, San Francisco 49ers’ receiver Deebo Samuel, a rookie out of USC, netted 46 of his team’s 77 receiving yards while adding another 43 yards on the ground. The Niners routed Green Bay to punch their tickets to the big game.

Sammy leads the way

It took a while for Watkins to get going, as he only had 31 receiving yards through three quarters. But he came alive in the fourth to close the door on the Titans.

On a seven-play drive near the beginning of the fourth, quarterback Patrick Mahomes found Watkins for an 11-yard reception. Two plays later, they connected again for 7 yards.

Then came the big play. Mahomes scrambled out of the pocket and threw a deep 60-yard touchdown pass to Watkins, giving the Chiefs a 35-17 lead.

The Florida native is now headed to his first Super Bowl game.

Deebo does it all

In the evening game, the Niners leaned on a budding star running back to carry them to victory. Raheem Mostart exploded for 226 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

But Samuel, an Inman native, left his fingerprints all over the field, rushing and receiving for 89 total yards. Not only that, but the announcers were quick to praise the former Gamecock for his blocking on the outside, which helped Mostart find the end zone for one of his scores.

Now, in just his rookie year, Samuel has a chance to capture a Vince Lombardi trophy.

Other Gamecocks and Tigers

A few other former South Carolina and Clemson standouts played on Sunday. Those headed to the big game on Feb. 2 include former Gamecocks cornerback Rashad Fenton, a rookie who notched one tackle in the Chiefs’ win.

His corner counterpart on Kansas City, Clemson’s Bashaud Breeland, will also play in the Super Bowl after posting three tackles in the win.

Those who will be watching the game include former Tigers linebacker B.J. Goodson, who had four tackles for Green Bay in its loss. In addition, Titans receiver Adam Humphries (Clemson) snagged four balls for 25 yards Sunday in his return from injury.