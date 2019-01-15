CLEMSON — The stars of Clemson's defensive line hopped on the stage for one final picture together at the Tigers' national championship parade Saturday morning.
The Power Rangers — for all of their dominance on the football field and goofy friendships off of it — are moving on.
There will be no Christian Wilkins, no Clelin Ferrell, no Dexter Lawrence and no Austin Bryant when the Tigers open the 2019 season against Georgia Tech on a Thursday night in August for the debut of the ACC Network.
So where does that leave Clemson when it comes to the trenches?
"I think what we're going to be able to put on the field up front — we've got a lot of guys that y'all don't have (any) idea who they are right now," head coach Dabo Swinney said. "But this time next year, everybody is going to know who they are. That's the fun part about what I do. We get to start over every year and plug guys in and let them go play."
The candidates to replace the four NFL-bound linemen start with rising sophomore defensive end Xavier Thomas, who will be the most notable name of the bunch because of his 2018 contributions.
The Florence native who pledged to stay in South Carolina when he was being recruited played in all 15 of Clemson's games and recorded 10½ tackles for loss. The 6-2, 280-pounder also had 3½ sacks.
Asked if Thomas' sideline-to-sideline speed ranked up there with the fastest he's ever seen for a player Thomas' size, Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables didn't hold back.
"Yeah, that's fair to say," he said. "He's very special. He's in elite company."
Then, there is Justin Foster, a rising junior defensive end who was Ferrell's backup, and Nyles Pinckney, who backed up Lawrence and Albert Huggins. Pinckney played in all 15 games and had 4½ tackles for loss.
Add Williams, Xavier Kelly, Logan Rudolph, K.J. Henry, Justin Mascoll and Darnell Jeffries into the mix and Clemson should have plenty of depth to develop.
That's exactly what spring ball is for — developing — and Swinney has a gut feeling this group will be just fine along with a handful of mid-year enrollees already on campus.
"It's going to be an exciting spring, a lot of fun to pull it all together," Swinney said, "and get that group ready to go next year."
They have big shoes to fill.