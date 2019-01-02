CLEMSON — Justin Falcinelli couldn’t quite understand why he was being asked the same question so many times.
It’s possible Falcinelli, Clemson's starting center, genuinely doesn’t remember what happened to the Tigers' offensive line against Alabama’s defense a season ago in the Sugar Bowl. After all, a year has passed and that game could be a bit of a blur.
It’s more likely, though, this was the 6-4, 315-pound fifth-year senior's way of squashing a painful memory.
Either way, he didn’t seem like he wanted to talk about it much on Wednesday.
“I don’t know,” he began. “Everyone keeps saying something went wrong ...”
Yes — former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant was sacked five times, a season-high.
“Oh,” he then blurted out, wracking his brain for an explanation.
“I just remember they’re big, tough, strong, physical guys and I think it was a bit of a shock to us last year because we really didn’t see anything quite like them all year," Falcinelli said. “But we know what to expect now. We’re ready. We just know what to prepare for.”
That’s what Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence wants to hear.
And that’s the mentality Clemson’s offensive line must have for Monday night's College Football Playoff national championship against Alabama. The Tigers and Crimson Tide are meeting in the championship game for the third time in four years. Last season, Alabama beat Clemson, 24-6, in the CFP semifinal on its way to another national title.
It is said that football games are won and lost in the trenches, and such was the case in the 2017 Sugar Bowl. Not only did Alabama sack Bryant five times, it also shut down Clemson's running game, allowing just 64 yards.
Clemson's offensive linemen were haunted by that poor performance for months after the game.
“Stuff like that sticks with us for a long time. Just hearing that and knowing that we are what people are going to be watching. It’s really annoying,” said left guard John Simpson. “But the only thing we can do about it is play our game and just do what we do so Trevor doesn’t go through that same thing and so we don’t go through that same thing.”
As star defensive end Clelin Ferrell aptly points out, Clemson's offensive line is much more experienced and prepared this time. But Alabama's defensive line is more rehearsed, too.
Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, referred to as a “300-pound bar of soap” by his teammates because he is so slippery and difficult to block, presents the biggest challenge for the Tigers. Williams has 17 tackles for loss with seven sacks.
“The team goes as we go (up front). The O-line, they understand. They understand everything that comes with it,” Ferrell said.
“They know if they play well, there’s going to be a good chance that we win."
If not — the Tigers know what that feels like, too.