CLEMSON — Christian Wilkins believes that one day, perhaps a decade or two from now, he and his Clemson defensive line teammates will sit down with a copy of Sports Illustrated and think about what 'was.'
They will see their faces, all four of them huddled around each other and looking down at a camera for the College Football 2018 edition of the magazine, and they will read the words written about them.
"BIG CATS," the cover says. "Clemson's D-Line: The Best Ever."
Maybe years from now they will appreciate the attention and all the hype wrapped around their lives at this very moment. Maybe then, when their football careers are over, it will hit them how special this time was.
But right now, Wilkins, Clelin Ferrell, Dexter Lawrence and Austin Bryant seem to be sprinting in the opposite direction. Make no mistake: gracing the cover of Sports Illustrated is something they dreamed of as children. But in general, the four linemen — who have been featured in every college football publication under the sun this preseason, who have received every compliment from every college football pundit and have heard every day that they just might comprise the best defensive line to ever play college football — appear to be tired of the attention.
It was evident when Ferrell intentionally put his hands over his ears at ACC Media Day when a reporter asked a teammate how dominant Clemson's defensive line is; and it was evident again just this week in the way several of them spoke.
One day it will be different, but that time is not now.
"I get it, yeah," Wilkins said. "But I feel like we just like to go to work and just handle our business."
Added Ferrell: "Hopefully that's behind us and we can just focus on the goals we set for ourselves this year, which is a lot of big things we get uncomfortable speaking on."
"All of that is on the back burner now," Bryant concluded.
While Lawrence wasn't eligible for the NFL draft and there was no doubt he would return this season, that wasn't the case for Wilkins, Ferrell and Bryant. All three were poised to go pro if the situation was right, but they decided to stay when their NFL draft grades weren't good enough to justify leaving school.
So they put their dreams on hold, surmising another year at Clemson would make them better NFL prospects. They also have made it clear they intend to win another national championship, which seems within the realm of possibility.
But with their stellar play also comes the constant attention, which seems to intensify with each week.
As a unit, the four of them racked up 45 tackles for loss and 25 sacks in 2017. If they stay healthy, it seems all of there goals are within reach. It also appears the hype isn't going away any time soon.
"I don't think anybody cares if we were on the cover of SI if we don't fulfill our potential this season," Bryant said. "We don't really bring (the attention) up. Because it's really not important."
At least not yet.