CLEMSON — It was two weeks ago when Trevor Lawrence was named Clemson's starting quarterback, and it's been an emotional ride for the 19-year-old freshman, who spoke about it for the first time on Monday.
Lawrence won the starting job over senior quarterback Kelly Bryant after the fourth game of the season and made his first start Sept. 29 against Syracuse. Prior to that game, Bryant quit the team. Then Lawrence was injured in the first half and couldn't return.
Through it all, Lawrence hasn't been allowed to speak to reporters. But that changed Monday, when Lawrence finally shed some light on how he has been handling his new gig, as well as how he processed Bryant's sudden decision to depart the program.
"It was tough," Lawrence said of Bryant's decision to transfer. "At the end of the day, that's how things unfolded and we've got to move on and we've got to regroup as a team and get ready for the rest of the season. But it's definitely tough, feeling on one hand excited to get that spot but on the other hand having a good relationship with the guy and him leaving.
"I definitely still wish he was here. But like I said, we've got to move on and look ahead."
Lawrence said he first was told he earned the starting job on the morning of Monday, Sept. 24. But he must have had some idea of what was coming the night before after receiving a text message instructing him to be at the football offices the next morning.
When Clemson coach Dabo Swinney ultimately delivered the news, Lawrence reacted in his typical, laid-back fashion.
"Hey, we're going to start you this week," Swinney told him.
"OK, coach," Lawrence smiled.
"Hey man, love up on Kelly," Swinney added.
And that was it.
"It was very simple," Lawrence said.
As far as Lawrence's friendship with Bryant, he said Monday the two of them still have an "awesome" relationship and they have talked since Bryant's decision, but he did not divulge any details.
Lawrence is coming off of an encouraging performance against Wake Forest, passing for 175 yards and two touchdowns in the Tigers' 63-3 victory Saturday. It appears he is settling into his new role.
He said that his preparation does not change much nor does the amount of pressure he feels with Bryant gone. Lawrence said the transition to starter was smooth because Clemson's coaching staff had rotated him and Bryant since the first game of the season.
Lawrence said seeing Bryant leave was much tougher.
"Definitely upset," Lawrence said. "Like y’all have heard from everyone, he is just a great guy and a great guy to have on your team. A really good personality and an awesome guy. Like I said, it was tough just him leaving. But that’s all I really have to comment on that.
"We've moved on from that now."
Clemson-N.C. State kickoff set
The kickoff time for Clemson's game against N.C. State on Oct. 20 will be 3:30 p.m., the ACC announced Monday. Both teams are currently undefeated, with the Wolfpack 5-0 and the Tigers 6-0. The game will be played at Death Valley and be televised on either ABC or ESPN.
N.C. State is currently ranked No. 20. Clemson is No. 4.