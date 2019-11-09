RALIEGH – Talk about your Jumbo package.
Clemson offensive guard John Simpson is used to opening up holes for rushing touchdowns, not scoring them.
With four minutes and 30 seconds left in the second quarter and Clemson already leading by four touchdowns, Simpson lined up at running back with the end zone just a yard away.
The former Fort Dorchester offensive lineman showed that he’s more than just a bruising blocker, scoring on a 1-yard run to give the Tigers a 35-0 lead over North Carolina State on Saturday night at Carter-Finley Stadium.
It was Simpson’s first career rushing attempt and TD.
This isn’t the first time that Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has used unconventional ball carriers near the goal line. Former defensive linemen Dexter Lawrence and Christian Wilkins were commonly used for the Tigers in their short yardage packages.
Simpson is not the heaviest player to ever score an offensive TD for the Tigers. That honor belongs to Dexter Lawrence, who weighed in at more than 340 pounds.
Etienne sets school TD mark
Clemson running back Travis Etienne became the school’s all-time leading TD leader with three TDs against N.C. State Saturday night.
The 5-10, 210-pound junior scored three times against the Wolfpack and has 54 touchdowns during his career. C.J. Spiller had the previous record with 51 TDs.
Two of Etienne’s scores came on the ground, giving him 50 rushing TDs for his career. The Jennings, La., native is tied for second place with former Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson ACC history with 50 rushing TDs.
Etienne is just two rushing TDs shy of tying former Pittsburgh star James Connor the ACC record.
Etienne finished with 112 rushing yards, his fifth straight 100-game tying the school set by Kenny Flowers in the mid-1980s.
Higgins hurt, but returns
Things couldn’t have gone much better for the Tigers on their first offensive series.
Clemson marched down the field and scored on Trevor Lawrence’s 7-yard run, capping an 8-play 84-yard drive.
The only downside was that wide receiver Tee Higgins was injured on the play when Lawrence rolled up on his leg.
Higgins, however, walked off the field under his own power and returned to the game on the Tigers’ next offensive series, hauling in a 33-yard TD reception.
Higgins finished the game with four receptions for 73 yards.
Turnovers hurt N.C. State
To beat a team like Clemson, a team needs to play a near perfect game.
The Wolfpack were far from perfect Saturday night against Clemson.
The Wolfpack had three fumbles in the opening half, the worst coming when N.C. State quarterback Devin Leary fumbled the ball without getting hit on the play. The Tigers recovered at the Wolfpack’s 21-yard line.
Two plays later, Etienne scored of one his three TDs during the game.
Clemson-Wake game on ABC
Clemson’s game next Saturday at Memorial Stadium will be televised by ABC.
Kickoff for the game is set for 3:30 p.m.