CLEMSON — Clemson's football season just ended and already the Tigers are looking ahead to what it will take to get back to the College Football Playoff for the fifth straight year.
Clemson's 2019 ACC schedule was announced Wednesday and it includes road trips to Syracuse, North Carolina, Louisville and N.C. State. The Tigers already knew they would be hosting Texas A&M. They also knew they would see rival South Carolina, as well as play non-conference matchups with Wofford and Charlotte.
Clemson opens its season on Aug. 29 with a Thursday night game against Georgia Tech at Death Valley for the debut of the ACC Network. The Tigers' bye week is Oct. 5 and Clemson is open again on Nov. 23 ahead of the South Carolina game.
As was the case in 2018, Clemson's toughest challenge stands to come from Texas A&M, which clobbered N.C. State in the Gator Bowl, 52-13. The Aggies visit Death Valley on Sept. 7.
Syracuse is on the rise and has presented Clemson with its fair share of problems the last two seasons. The Orange could make some noise again even without quarterback Eric Dungey. South Carolina also could present a test for the Tigers in Columbia with quarterback Jake Bentley returning for his senior season.
Clemson's 2019 schedule
Aug. 29 - vs. Georgia Tech (Thursday)
Sept. 7 - vs. Texas A&M
Sept. 14 - at Syracuse
Sept. 21 - vs. Charlotte
Sept. 28 - at North Carolina
Oct. 5- OPEN
Oct. 12 - vs. Florida State
Oct. 19 - at Louisville
Oct. 26 - vs. Boston College
Nov. 2 - vs. Wofford
Nov. 9 - at N.C. State
Nov. 16 - vs. Wake Forest
Nov. 23 - OPEN
Nov. 30 - at South Carolina