CLEMSON — Mitch Hyatt decided he would return to Clemson about 10 days after the Tigers' 2017 football season ended.
The offensive lineman considered his options — bolt for the NFL or return for his final season of eligiblity at Clemson. He had two good reasons to return:
1. "I think he got a third-round (NFL Draft) grade," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. "Kind of thought about it for 30 seconds and said, 'Well, I'm coming back.'"
2: "I have some unfinished business on the field and I know another year will benefit me," Hyatt said at the time. "And, it is very important to me to finish my education."
That "unfinished business" was undoubtedly a reference to the way Clemson's season ended. Alabama embarrassed the Tigers' offensive line, sacking quarterback Kelly Bryant five times in the Tide's 24-6 victory in the College Football Playoff semifinal game.
Hyatt wanted redemption for his team and for himself. Now that chance is here — in major fashion.
When he made those comments, Hyatt had no way of knowing that Bryant would quit the team four games into the 2018 season, leaving freshman Trevor Lawrence in charge of the offense.
With no experienced backup quarterbacks behind Lawrence, the offensive line's role has never been more important. In a sense, one could argue the balance of the Tigers' season is in the O-line's hands.
They must protect Lawrence, who took a hard hit last week against Syracuse and missed the second half of the game. If he gets hurt, Clemson's season could spin out of control.
The Tigers are also realizing that the better they run the ball, the better balance they have on offense, which makes them more effective.
The O-line lays the foundation for both of those initiatives, and while that unit has had moments of inconsistency stacked up against moments of brilliance, it appears to be an encouraging work in progress. Clemson has given up eight sacks this season, though not all of those have been the line's fault.
"I think their confidence is growing right now, but we've just got to improve some technique stuff, some recognition stuff, some just base fundamental stuff on a few things that we've done and we've got coming up if we're going to be special on offense," Swinney said. "The guys are taking pride in that. They know."
To the line's advantage, position coach Robbie Caldwell has always had players train at multiple positions, which creates a level of versatility in the trenches that other programs would love to have. That helped Clemson on Saturday when starting right tackle Tremayne Anchrum went down with an ankle injury. Right guard Sean Pollard was able to slide over to tackle, and backup Cade Stewart helped fill Pollard's slot.
For his part, Lawrence appears to be grateful. The day before he made his first start at quarterback, he treated about eight offensive linemen to breakfast at SunnySide Cafe in Clemson.
"We just needed to kind of get together with Trevor and said, 'Hey, don't worry about those things (with Bryant's transfer), just forget about it. Go out there and just play your best,'" offensive lineman Gage Cervenka said. "We have your back."
The season is in their hands.