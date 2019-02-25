CLEMSON — On Wednesday afternoon, around 3 p.m. or so, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney will grab his whistle, put on his Clemson hat and make his way to the Tigers’ indoor practice field in Clemson's pristine facility.
It will be the first day of spring practice for his 2019 team — a group that already has massive expectations attached to its name not yet two months after Clemson won its second national championship in three years.
The head coach will share a moment with his assistants, he’ll make his way through the stretch lines to high-five players individually with private words of encouragement and, if tradition repeats itself, he’ll enjoy one of his favorite tunes.
The music will blare and over the loudspeakers his new-season jam will almost certainly crank — “The Boys are Back in Town” by Thin Lizzy.
It's tradition.
Except four certain boys won’t be back in town.
Clemson’s stout defensive linemen, all as personable as they were talented, are out the door and training for the NFL.
For more than a year, the Tigers have been thinking about this moment and what it might be like when Christian Wilkins is no longer around working on splits or delivering wet-willies. Or when Clelin Ferrell’s leadership is no longer there to light a fire under Xavier Thomas and inspire his teammates as the best defensive end in the country.
These are the untold stories of Wilkins’, Ferrell’s, Dexter Lawrence’s and Austin Bryant’s collective legacy the four best friends leave behind as perhaps the most dominant position group to ever walk through Clemson’s doors.
They accomplished exactly what they came back to do — win a national championship and improve their draft stock.
Now, it’s time to move on.
“Man, I’ll tell you what,” Clemson defensive tackles coach Todd Bates said, “I want to definitely appreciate those guys and let them know you love them and that you care about them. That’s what I’ve kind of focused on as it comes to an end, as the sand sort of goes out of the glass.
“You can’t freeze time. But you can have the memory.”
LeBron
LeBron James was always a hot topic.
Oh, how the four of them could debate about the NBA superstar for hours.
Sometimes, the group would argue so much about James that Bates would have to cut it off once curfew rolled around and the demands of sleep would mercifully put it to an end.
Other times, Bates would just sit back and relax, knowing he was in for a show every time he invited the bunch over to his house for dinner. LeBron always came up.
As allegiances went, Ferrell, along with Lawrence and Bryant, unequivocally supported James.
Each thought the Ohio native’s story was genuine, his love for people was raw and his game spoke for itself. The trio backed James at all costs. He was their guy.
But Wilkins? The Massachusetts native whose all-time favorite athlete is Paul Pierce and who adores all things Boston Celtics? Not so much.
“Oh my goodness. Oh my goodness,” Bates said of those long, yet perfect nights. “Christian’s outnumbered. But Christian is the ultimate debater. You better bring it if you’re going to debate him. He’s smart. He’s very smart.
“If he’s talking, you best believe he’s got M.O.”
Wilkins always respected James for the way he marketed himself and certainly respected his game.
But as a Boston Celtics fan, especially now, he could never put James at the top of his hierarchy and so he reveled in being the odd man out.
Besides, he could always join forces with his three best friends for Halloween as the Power Rangers, and on any given day, there was always another cause the four of them all united over.
Brent Venables.
Pushing his buttons.
“You’re trying to focus and get mad and put everybody on edge in practice and then (Wilkins) comes up and pinches you in the booty,” said Venables, the Tigers' defensive coordinator. “It’s the dangdest thing.”
“But that’s who he is.”
That’s who they all are.
'We straight pancake him'
Ferrell can’t tell the story without bursting into laughter. Neither can Wilkins.
There was Venables, whose limits the group liked to test. And then there was Jimmy Greenbeans, the scout team quarterback whom the defensive line wanted to destroy.
Greenbeans is Venables’ alter ego.
If Venables is known for his fire and passion, Greenbeans is a manifestation of that.
This story begins in December of 2016, as the Tigers were preparing for Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl
It was a routine bowl prep day at Clemson’s indoor facility as the Tigers were preparing for Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett and Venables, the defensive coordinator, thought his unit was having an abysmal practice.
He had some choice words for them. He lit into them brutally.
“Cussing us out, dogging us,” Ferrell said. “‘Y’all don’t want to win.’ Stuff like that.”
Then he suited up as Greenbeans, and that’s when everything changed.
“We get to the next period of scout and he’s back there and everybody on the D-line is mad. All I remember is I make an inside move, Christian comes outside and we straight pancake him. Like, knock him to the ground,” Ferrell said of Greenbeans, who had on no helmet and no pads.
“He gets up, we thought his nose was broken. His nose was bleeding. We’re like, ‘Are you good?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, I’m good’ and he still ran the scout team the rest of the week. We come in the next day. He’s got a welt on his side, he’s got bruises on his legs.
“I’m like ‘Yeah — got him.”
Clemson then beat Ohio State, 31-0. It was the Buckeyes’ first shutout loss since 1993, before any member of that D-line was born.
“I love those guys,” Wilkins said of his group. “They’re my little brothers. I come from a big family and I’m the baby. I’ve always wanted little siblings. And those are my little bros.”
'Man, this was a special time'
The stories could go on for days with these four and behind the scenes, they do.
Sometimes they are lighthearted: Ferrell will talk about how seeing the Lion King in the third grade changed his life, how he played Joseph in his church’s production of The Birth of Jesus, how he started a garden before the 2018 football season, how his cantaloupes were doing well but his tomatoes plummeted and how he learned how to swim from Clemson safety Tanner Muse’s father one summer on the lake.
Wilkins pranked Clemson coaches both when he committed to the program and when he decided to return for one more year, drawing up a big, drawn out fake script where he led them to believe he wasn’t going to play for Clemson either time. One time, he told Swinney over a bye week he was moving to Colorado and eloping.
Happy Birthday to my bro @Cle_Missile , we going all the way up #DubClubShawty ✊🏾💯 pic.twitter.com/osZKTr8NsX— Austin Bryant (@_austinbryant7) May 17, 2017
Lawrence loves math and went to math camp before he played college football. Bryant, who loves to fish, would always find himself having a blast any time the four of them got on the water together.
Wilkins and Lawrence still debate who's the better running back between the two of them in the jumbo package and Ferrell and Wilkins tell each other all the time how much they annoy one another.
But other times, they were more serious, too.
Wilkins’ grandfather was mistakenly killed by a police officer in 2011 when Wilkins was a teenager. Ferrell lost his father to cancer when he was a freshman in high school.
Bryant at times during his football career was battling the demands of being a student-athlete while his uncle was in the fight for his life.
Lawrence played an entire season of football on a bum foot and is now at a crossroads as he explains to NFL personnel his suspension from both of Clemson's postseason games after testing positive for the performance-enhancing drug ostarine.
There were moments that brought tears to Bates’ eyes — like when Lawrence expressed to him how much he trusted him for the first time, or the pride Bates feels when he sees someone like Wilkins becoming a substitute teacher for a child with special needs.
There are other moments that made him laugh so hard it hurt, like the time Wilkins coerced him into choosing the Power Rangers over the Ninja Turtles on the very first day they met.
Come Wednesday, those moments won’t be there anymore.
But the legacy this group leaves — that’s not going anywhere. That was their plan all along.
“We get asked that question a lot,” Ferrell said. “Any time people watch us play, we just want to be known as relentless, loving, caring of each other.
He has already told his teammates to expect to be uncles to his kids one day.
“This is definitely one of those things, like as I get older and older, the further and further away I get away from it, the more I’ll appreciate it and the more I’ll be like, ‘Man, we were really doing it,’” Wilkins said.
“I feel like as I get older, 10, 20 years, I’ll look back (and think), ‘Man, this was a special time. And I would do anything to do it all over again.”
He’s not alone.