SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Two weeks after Clemson was informed that junior defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, freshman tight end Braden Galloway and redshirt junior offensive lineman Zach Giella all failed a drug test for ostarine in their systems, the Tigers' football program has now officially learned the trio of players will not be available for Monday's national championship against Alabama.
The three players all had trace amounts of the drug, which is not approved for human use or consumption and is only found in illegal products, per the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency. They were immediately ruled ineligible for Clemson's Cotton Bowl matchup against Notre Dame, then that ruling was confirmed once B samples with the drug also present came back about a week later.
Clemson indicated in Dallas it does not know how the drug got into the players' system and launched an internal investigation to look for clarity. But for Monday at least, it does not matter.
"As requested by these student-athletes, Clemson filed notices of appeal with the NCAA," Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich said in a statement. "We will continue to work with the three impacted student-athletes and their legal representatives over the coming weeks to prepare the appeals. Neither Clemson, Galloway, Giella nor Lawrence anticipate having further comment on this matter until after the appeals have concluded."
For Lawrence, this almost certainly signifies the end of his Clemson career as he is expected to head to the 2019 NFL Draft, where he still very well could be a first-round pick depending how teams view his suspension.
Matters are more complicated for Galloway and Giella who could be facing a calendar-year-long suspension through the 2019 season if a future appeal is denied. All three players are still allowed to travel to Santa Clara, Calif. with the team, however, this week which includes: airfare to and from California, four nights in a hotel and meals each day.
In Lawrence's place, senior Albert Huggins is expected to start again at defensive tackle, as he did versus the Fighting Irish in the Cotton Bowl.
Lawrence spoke to reporters on his own volition in Dallas last week to share his side of the story.
"I can say I’m not the type of guy to do a selfish act like that. I have too much pride. I love this team and my family too much to even think about putting a substance like that in my body," Lawrence said at the time.
“I don’t know where it came from, I don’t know how it got there. I was raised different. If I did do it, I’d own up to it. But all I can say is I honestly don’t know where it comes from or how it got there. There’s nothing I can really do about it.”
No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson meet Monday night in Santa Clara, Calif. at 8 p.m. Eastern.