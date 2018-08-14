CLEMSON — Dabo Swinney addressed the subject for the umpteenth time Monday night.
No, Clemson's football coach still doesn't know who his No. 1 quarterback will be this season. Yes, as soon as he feels confident that he has a plan in place, he will let it be known.
After all, there is nothing Swinney would love more than to be in a position where he already has answers, but that isn't the case yet. And he isn't certain when it will happen.
"We’re going to keep evaluating every single rep, every single day," Swinney said after practice Monday. "When it’s time to say, ‘Hey, this is where we are,’ we’ll make that statement."
The one thing he can tell you, however, is that he plans to play multiple quarterbacks against Furman in the Tigers' season opener on Sept. 1. Clemson will likely play all three of its scholarship quarterbacks — Kelly Bryant, Trevor Lawrence and Chase Brice.
That comes as no surprise.
But this battle is essentially down to Bryant and Lawrence, and if Swinney had to guess, this one is going to last into the season.
"The one thing I can probably definitely say is regardless of how it plays out, I don't see a situation early where we just play one guy," Swinney said. "This is a situation that if somebody separates, it's probably going to take place in the games because you're talking about incredible competitors that are up to the task.
"We've got a ways to go."
Indeed they do. And what a delicate balance for Swinney this will be.
On the one hand there is Bryant, the senior incumbent who earned his teammates' trust a season ago when he slipped into Deshaun Watson's old role and led Clemson back to a No. 1 ranking in the College Football Playoff.
His teammates have rallied around him, they trust him like no other. There is team chemistry there.
Defensive end Clelin Ferrell even pledged his support to Bryant during ACC Media Days last month and said Bryant had a better spring practice than Lawrence.
Bryant has an electric personality. He is the kind of leader every coach wants and he unites a locker room with his endearing sense of humor and contagious smile. Swinney needs to keep him confident one way or another and the Tigers' coaching staff knows this.
If Bryant loses the starting job in Week 1, he also loses confidence. The Tigers will then have the ultimate conundrum on their hands if Lawrence struggles to get the job done or gets hurt. Particularly given that Clemson travels to its most hostile environment of the season in Week 2, when the Tigers play in front of 102,000 people at Texas A&M, Swinney will want the quarterback who has proven he can handle the bright lights and pressure to be as confident as ever.
"I think there were a lot of questions about Kelly this time last spring, but by the end of the season, I think he answered all of them," co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said. "You see that he’s just a natural leader, he’s got a different style than the guys that we’ve had in the past."
But then there is Lawrence, the freshman prodigy, whom Clemson coaches cannot justify holding back if he is indeed ready, and it appears he is. The face of the future, Lawrence has done nothing to lose the job, just like Bryant has done nothing to be dethroned himself.
Neither has cracked under pressure — instead, each has risen to the challenge. By all accounts, Lawrence has been just as advertised, which is wildly special, and Clemson is banking on him not being bothered when he's on the big stage.
"He did everything in high school, from the ninth grade on," Swinney said. "There’s not much that we do that he hadn’t done ... it's very natural for him."
With less than three weeks until the opener, Swinney insists he hasn't been watching tapes of teams that run dual-quarterback systems, but certainly he is open to that philosophy, as he confirmed last month.
"Whoever goes out there, they better get the job done, and if they don’t, they ain’t playing," Swinney said. "We’re not going to play people to make them happy. We’re going to play people that win."
If Clemson wins with both quarterbacks playing, all the better.