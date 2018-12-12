CLEMSON — Dabo Swinney has been on quite a few flights over the course of the last two weeks, traveling everywhere from New York to California, from recruits' hometowns to awards ceremonies.
The bad news for Swinney is that his travels have meant very little time sleeping in his own bed, spending time around his own team.
The good news for the Clemson football coach is that his constant air time has put him further ahead in one specific area than ever before when it comes to bowl prep.
It just might be that one area that could eventually help give the No. 2 Tigers an advantage over No. 3 Notre Dame on Dec. 29 in the Cotton Bowl matchup with national championship implications on the line.
"We have these neat little things called computers and it's got all the film, all the cuts, everything. You name it," Swinney said Wednesday afternoon, the first official day of bowl practice for his team. "So for me, personally, I feel like I'm probably more ahead than I've ever been from a prep (film study) standpoint at this stage just because I've had a lot of plane time. A lot of long legs. I've had a lot of time.
"Usually, my plane time is up and down and in and out. And it's kind of hard to get situated. But I've had a lot of time."
Since learning on Dec. 2 that his Tigers would be taking on Brian Kelly's Notre Dame team, Swinney has parlayed these flights into study sessions for himself and it has made him all the more efficient as the Tigers gear up for their fourth College Football Playoff run.
Already, Swinney has watched every one of Notre Dame's 12 regular-season games, completing his thorough study of the tape on both sides of the ball thanks to his support staff cutting up the footage for him.
That time studying on flights has allowed the Clemson coach to snag a good feel for the Irish's tendencies, their personnel, their matchup problems and their style.
It also doesn't hurt that Swinney's entire staff has also already watched all 12 games, too.
"The beautiful thing about being on the road a lot is everything's on the computer, so it's not like the old days where you had to be sitting at your desk to get anything done football-wise," Swinney said. "Football never ends for us. It goes with us everywhere we go."
In his review, Swinney has focused plenty on Irish quarterback Ian Book — played in Clemson's practice by scout team quarterback Patrick McClure, who is even wearing a No. 12 jersey to simulate the most realistic version of the Tigers' counterpart.
Swinney says Book is a shifty quarterback with a strong arm, and he has physical wide receivers running routes for him, as well as a running back who likes to get involved in the passing game, too.
Swinney also noticed that Book has one of the better offensive lines Clemson will have seen, though for as talented as Clemson's defensive line is, the Tigers should be able to hold their own in the trenches.
"Their quarterback's a heck of a player. He's slippery," Swinney said. "The ball comes out fast. A lot of quick game, a lot of short-passing game, a lot of screens."
Clemson holds its second and third practices of the week Thursday and Friday as exams wrap up, and as the Cotton Bowl gets closer, Swinney has a plan of preparation he believes in.
He isn't changing much from how it has been for the Tigers over the last four years, but certainly channeling these flights into film study has helped.
"Just hit the ground running. We have a little more time," said Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. "Do all you can right now so that game day is easy when we finally get there.
"You’ve got to do those things, watch film, so you really know your opponent."
Swinney knows this all too well.
Mitch Hyatt injury status
Clemson's All-American left tackle, Mitch Hyatt, was in a yellow jersey Wednesday for injured players, despite the Tigers having been off from practice for 10 days.
"Ain’t nothing wrong with Mitch. Just a nice day off," Swinney replied when asked about Hyatt. "That’s it. He’s fine."
Clemson awards
Five different Clemson players earned All-America honors Wednesday with Wilkins leading the way.
Wilkins, defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, defensive end Clelin Ferrell, running back Travis Etienne and Hyatt all got the nod by at least one of the five lists the NCAA recognizes for All-America status.
Wilkins is a unanimous All-American, recognized by all five lists. He is only the fifth Clemson player ever to achieve such an honor.