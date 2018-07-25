Days after a video surfaced showing Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins giving a woman a lap dance at coach Dabo Swinney’s Ladies Clinic, Swinney himself responded by downplaying the events that put his team in the national spotlight for something other than football.
“My reaction is I can’t believe I’m at the Coaches for Charity event and that’s the first question I get, but I’m not surprised,” Swinney told reporters in Greenville on Tuesday night at a banquet that featured many of the Palmetto Sate’s college football coaches.
“I guess it’s time for football because this is some very, very slow news that we’re talking about this.”
The video from the clinic was first published on SnapChat and then redistributed on Twitter before creating an internet frenzy.
In the video, Wilkins is seen giving a woman a lap dance, one that included him ripping his shirt off and gyrating around her before draping his leg over her shoulder.
The woman in the video is laughing while the crowd at Littlejohn Coliseum cheers Wilkins on. The woman then switches places with Wilkins at the end of the video to suggest she was ready to give him a dance.
So this is the benefit of being a booster for Clemson..... pic.twitter.com/OKOS7kNRYx— Zack🐔 (@USC_Zack) July 21, 2018
Clemson also drew criticism for photos taken at the clinic Saturday showing football players in rolled up shorts that created the illusion they were in their undergarments. The university responded to the controversy earlier this week, saying that Wilkins’ actions were not part of the planned segment called "Dancing With the Tigers" and that the photos of the shirtless players were to simulate a body-building competition.
Swinney, frustrated that those two storylines dominated the headlines, called out the media for not making the story about the $350,000 the event raised for cancer research and the record 3,000-plus women who attended the event.
“It’s a shame that’s not the story — $250,000 to buy a new mobile mammography bus for St. Francis to go in all of the low-income areas and give free mammograms, and $100,000 (in donations) to Oconee (Memorial Hospital),” he said. “Somehow or another, that’s not the story.
“But that’s kind of the world we live in. Even when you do good and you try to do good, you get accused of doing bad. That’s just the way it is, but you do good anyway.”
In the "Dancing with the Tigers" portion of the event, Wilkins’ performance was the outlier, Clemson officials said.
“For instance, (defensive lineman) Clelin Ferrell was dancing with his mother,” Clemson sports information director Ross Taylor said. “I believe the winners were swag surfing.”
Reaction was mixed on social media, but Swinney was unwavering in his stance.
“People make their own storylines, and that’s the way it is, but it was an unbelievable event,” he said. “I really appreciate all the people that came out and supported and helped make a difference.”
Swinney has been conducting the annual clinic for 10 years.