CLEMSON — From the moment freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence stepped foot on Clemson's campus for the first time as a student in January, Clemson coaches made one thing abundantly clear.
For as talented as Lawrence is and for as much potential as he has, first-team snaps in practice belong to senior incumbent Kelly Bryant. Such was the case in the spring and it will be that way when fall camp begins in August. The trajectory the quarterback pecking order might take from there remains to be seen, but for now, the job is Bryant's to lose.
Bryant, the senior from Calhoun Falls, will start practice in a few weeks knowing he has the support of Clemson defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell. Speaking to the media Thursday at the ACC's annual football media days, Ferrell pledged his support to Bryant and offered his opinion on the situation.
Bryant said Lawrence's talent is undeniable and he is capable of leading Clemson, but Bryant is ahead. That's what being a senior familiar with the grand stage and having College Football Playoff experience will do.
"Maybe he didn't play as well as Trevor in the spring game and what not, but Kelly clearly was the better quarterback coming in as far as the spring as a whole," Ferrell said. "I feel like Kelly was definitely still the more ready quarterback after the end of the spring. Definitely.
"The whole team is behind him. That's our guy. Unless the coaches say otherwise, Kelly's our guy."
Bryant is in a precarious situation as the season begins in that once again, many of the questions he will field will be about a quarterback other than himself. In 2017, he was asked about replacing Deshaun Watson. In 2018, the buzz will revolve around staving off Lawrence.
When Lawrence stole the show at Clemson's spring game, it was easy for fans to crown him king of the campus, But as Ferrell — and Clemson coach Dabo Swinney this spring — pointed out, what the 55,000 people in attendance did not see were the other 14 spring practices Clemson held.
Ferrell's comments backing Bryant are not a slight on Lawrence, but rather reflect the reality of the situation: one quarterback is experienced, one is not.
It isn't a matter of talent as much as it is being ready to lead the offense. Lawrence could certainly catch up and if that happened and he took the starting role, he would have the support of his teammates. But right now, not enough time has passed to accomplish that.
"(Bryant is) a senior. He has more trust in his teammates. He knows the system. And he showed his skill and his talent through his ability to run. He’s worked really hard," Ferrell said. "He just looked comfortable. Everything flowed smoothly with him."
As Clemson marches into August, the good news for the Tigers is that they have some wiggle room to figure out how they want to handle the quarterback situation, one that is certainly a delicate balance.
Clemson offensive lineman Mitch Hyatt, who typically declines to share opinions on controversial Clemson topics, wouldn't go so far as to echo Ferrell's sentiment.
"I have no clue. I’m not one to keep up with them and how they do," he said. "I block for them and just have fun like whenever they make big plays it’s fun to watch."
As for Swinney, he knows his team is in good hands either way, but acknowledged he would be thrilled for Bryant if the cards fell his way.
"As the head coach, just seeing a guy and how he’s worked and how committed he’s been to this program and the type of young person he is, I’d love to see him win the job," Swinney said earlier this week at his annual golf outing. "But he’s got to win it. You’ve got to give everybody an opportunity to compete."
Will Louisville be better without Jackson?
It is no secret Louisville enters the 2018 football season without its most lethal weapon from 2016 and 2017 — quarterback Lamar Jackson. Jackson, who won the Heisman Trophy and took the nation by storm with his electric style of playing, has moved on from the program and is now nestling into life in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens.
As the Cardinals look to replace the massive void he leaves behind, coach Bobby Petrino actually is under the impression that Lousiville will be a better offense sans Jackson. He explained the perplexing take Thursday at ACC Kickoff:
"I mean, I expect us to be better. I expect us to be more balanced, the ability to get more guys involved, particularly in the running game," he said, referencing his optimism about the wide receivers and tight ends. "You might not get the chunks out of one guy like we have the last couple years, but overall they've all got to make up for it and be more productive than we've been."