Clemson's C.J. Spiller, Gamecocks' Todd Ellis head SC Athletic Hall of Fame class

Former Clemson star C.J. Spiller and ex-South Carolina quarterback Todd Ellis highlight the class of 2020 for the S.C. Athletic Hall of Fame.

The football standouts will be part of a seven-member class inducted into the Hall of Fame on May 11 in Columbia.

Also in the class are former Major League Baseball players Gaylord Perry, Dan Driessen and Ed Lynch, along with women's basketball player Roberta Williams of South Carolina State and Burke High School and former NFL player Peter Boulware.

Spiller was an All-American running back for Clemson before being drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 2010 and playing for five NFL teams. He still holds the ACC record for career all-purpose running yards with 7,588, the fourth-highest total in NCAA history.

Ellis led the Gamecocks to the 1987 Gator Bowl and 1988 Liberty Bowl, and ranks second in school history with 24 victories as a starting quarterback. He's now the play-by-play voice of USC football.

Perry was a five-time All-Star and twice won the Cy Young Award during his 22 years as an MLB pitcher, and entered the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1991. He was the founder and first coach of the baseball program at Limestone College in 1988.

Driessen, from Hilton Head, played for five teams in a 15-year MLB career, including the Big Red Machine teams of the Cincinnati Reds. He was inducted into the Reds' Hall of Fame in 2012.

Lynch had a career mark of 15-3 at USC, and led the Gamecocks to the College World Series in 1975 and 1977. He pitched eight years in MLB with a record of 47-54, and served as the general manager of the Chicago Cubs from 1994 to 2000.

After a standout career at Burke High School, Williams became the first female to receive a full athletic scholarship at S.C. State, scoring more than 3,000 points in her career. She's the only S.C. State basketball player to have a jersey number retired. She spent 20 years as a teacher in Charleston public schools and is currently a volunteer assistant coach at Burke. In 2019, she was recognized as a basketball pioneer by the WNBA Hall of Fame.

Boulware, an All-America defensive end at Florida State, starred in high school at Columbia's Spring Valley High School and played eight seasons with the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL, winning a Super Bowl in 2001.

For information on tickets to the Hall of Fame ceremony, call 803-779-0905. Payment and reservations must be made by April 10.