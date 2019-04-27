NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Clemson's Austin Bryant was the first Tiger to be picked Saturday as the NFL concluded its three-day draft.
Bryant went in the fourth round, No. 117 overall, to Detroit. All of the Tigers' "Power Rangers" defensive linemen were drafted, with Clelin Ferrell, Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence first-rounders.
Receiver Hunter Renfrow went to Oakland in the fifth round, No. 149 overall. He will join Ferrell as Raiders draftees.
South Carolina cornerback Rashad Fenton was picked at No. 201 by Kansas City.
Columbia native Christian Miller went to the Carolina Panthers with the No. 115 pick. He prepped at Spring Valley High before signing with Alabama.
Miller beat his father’s draft selection by two rounds. Corey Miller was a sixth-round choice of the New York Giants out of South Carolina in 1991.
Stay tuned to this story for complete coverage of the final day of the draft.