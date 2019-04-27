NASHVILLE, Tenn. — He was a punchline, folks calling him a paperboy, a substitute geometry teacher and a 37-year-old college sophomore.
They can crack jokes all they like as long as they refer to Hunter Renfrow by his new nickname — Oakland Raiders wide receiver.
One of the most unlikely careers in college football history concluded Saturday when Clemson’s jack-of-all-trades player was taken in the fifth round of the NFL Draft. The Oakland Raiders — or Oakland Tigers, after they picked Clemson’s Clelin Ferrell, Trayvon Mullen and Renfrow among their first seven selections — selected Renfrow with the 149th pick.
“Nothing about this guy makes sense. He works in the slot and if you need a third-down reception, you need a conversion, or need a touchdown with six seconds left in the national championship game, guess who you’re going to?,” ESPN analyst Todd McShay said. “While none of it makes sense …. somehow, someway, it would not shock me if this guy wound up playing in the league seven, eight, nine years.”
Renfrow heard the criticism throughout his career, but never did anything but catch passes and make huge plays. The kid from Socastee, who won the Burlsworth Trophy as the most outstanding former walk-on in the game, finished his career with 37 catches and four touchdowns just in the College Football Playoff.
Too small, too slow, too much looking like the guy who drove the car carrying the Homecoming queen around the stadium, Renfrow has been proving experts wrong since 2014. It’s been quite a two weeks for Renfrow, marrying Camilla Martin (who really was Clemson’s Homecoming queen) and then getting drafted.
Renfrow was one of two Tigers who were picked on Saturday’s final day of the draft, joining defensive end Austin Bryant. Bryant, who will probably transition to linebacker in the NFL, was selected 117th by Detroit.
“I think he’s got to develop a better power move, but I think there’s a lot of toughness there,” ESPN analyst Louis Riddick said. “Of the four defensive linemen (at Clemson), I thought he was the one who needed the most work.”
Bryant played through a torn pectoral most of last year but still had eight sacks last season, giving him 20 for his career. He was named an outstanding defensive player in Clemson’s Cotton Bowl win over Notre Dame.
Clemson had a shot to tie its school record of players taken in a single draft (10 in 1983) but had to be satisfied with six. South Carolina ended with three.
A pair of Gamecocks were drafted in the sixth round Saturday. Cornerback Rashad Fenton went to Kansas City with the No. 201 pick while offensive lineman Dennis Daley was selected by the Carolina Panthers at No. 212.
The top cover man in the Gamecocks’ secondary, Fenton also played safety and nickel last year. He started 12 of 13 games and had three interceptions among his six pass breakups.
Daley, a Columbia native who spent two years at Georgia Military College before signing with USC, started 23 of his last 24 games. He steadily progressed to where he was a Senior Bowl and NFL Combine invitee.
Columbia native Christian Miller went to the Carolina Panthers with the No. 115 pick. He prepped at Spring Valley High before signing with Alabama.
Miller beat his father’s draft selection by two rounds. Corey Miller was a sixth-round choice of the New York Giants out of South Carolina in 1991.
USC’s Zack Bailey and Clemson’s Mark Fields, Tre Lamar, Mitch Hyatt, Albert Huggins and Kendall Joseph were all undrafted. All are expected to get free-agent invites to training camps over the next week.