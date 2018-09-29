CLEMSON — As soon as the words came out of Brent Venables' mouth, he decided he probably should have bit his tongue a little more and held back with his opinion.
But the Clemson defensive coordinator is known for his passion and this week has been an emotional one at Clemson to say the least following quarterback Kelly Bryant's stunning decision to exit the program not but three days after he was demoted to second-string quarterback.
The Bryant news seemingly had Venables feeling some type of way following a gutsy 27-23 No. 3. Clemson win over Syracuse on Saturday and so the defensive coordinator appeared to hold nothing back.
His opinion?
He thinks he would have stayed if he was a player in Bryant's position. He thinks he would have finished it out with his team.
"It's sad to see. I hate it, just the big picture. I'm just a loyal guy. I believe in just fighting and sticking to it. That's just me. That's easy to say. I'm not sitting here trying to judge. Venables began. "He had such an incredible legacy here (with) his leadership and his toughness and his accomplishments.
"I (would) just keep fighting and control what I can control. And (I would think), 'My teammates are here and this is my team,' because that's how we all looked at him.
"I probably have said too much ... I've got my own problems. But as a member of this team, as a coach, I've always and I still do hold Kelly in very high regard because I know the pressure that goes with that is different than there is at middle linebacker. I know that. I just don't think that if there are opportunities down the road you have to go look somewhere else. I think you can have those same opportunities right here. That's just me."
Venables might be the leader of the defense, but he is onto something when he assumes Bryant would still have had a role with this Clemson offense even though he was benched behind freshman Trevor Lawrence, who forced coaches to make him the starter with how dominant he was at Georgia Tech last week.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney told Bryant as recently as Tuesday night that he had until Wednesday morning to change his mind about a transfer if he was so inclined to do so and it seems reasonable Clemson absolutely could have still used him in certain offensive situations, particularly with quarterback runs. But Bryant declined and despite Swinney telling ESPN reporter Holly Rowe "heck yeah" he would take Bryant back if he wanted to return and "I love that kid," at halftime Saturday, it appears as if Clemson is now ready to move on. Winning without Bryant delivered a major statement to the Tigers. In all likelihood, it's the reason why Swinney changed his tune after the game.
"I have no idea," Swinney said, asked if Bryant was still enrolled at Clemson. "Not talking anything (more) about Kelly. Just going to talk about our team. I've addressed everything I'm going to address on Kelly. I wish him all the best and we're moving on."
Chase Brice, the redshirt freshman quarterback who helped pace Clemson to the thrilling victory, added that he was sad to see Bryant go from a personal standpoint and he even credited Bryant with teaching him many of the things he needed to have in the arsenal to beat Syracuse on Saturday. The two were good friends.
But now it is time to move on. Where Bryant goes from here is still an unknown. Where Clemson goes is too, depending on how the rest of the season shakes out. But what is known is the Tigers can't harp on this any longer.
"I'm not going to spend a lot of time talking about a young man who's not here, but we love that young man," co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said. "He meant a lot to our program."