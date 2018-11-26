CLEMSON — Hours after a report from Texas circulated through the Internet that Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt had talked to Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables about the Red Raiders' new head coaching vacancy, Venables was asked about that conversation Monday and whether there was any validity to it.
The Clemson defensive coordinator, whose name pops up routinely this time year in the coaching rumor mill, acknowledged that he had indeed talked to Hocutt "recently," but would not disclose the specifics of that conversation.
Texas Tech fired coach Kliff Kingsbury over the weekend after a losing season.
"Kirby and I, as everybody knows, were college teammates and fellow linebackers and are very, very good friends. I talk to Kirby a lot and I've talked to him recently, but that's all I'll say," Venables began after he paused for a noticeable moment to collect his thoughts.
"But I've got a great job and I've got great loyalty and appreciation for the people who are responsible for me being here (at Clemson). The players, coach (Dabo) Swinney, Dan Radakovich, our administration, our fellow coaches. I would never compromise the integrity of my job for other opportunities ever. Ever. That's not who I am.
"Just so people understand in where I'm at right now, my son, Jake, is here (at Clemson as a freshman linebacker). He's chasing a dream. I sold that dream to him. My responsibility as a dad is to support him for as long as he wants to chase his dreams. Who am I to be a hypocrite, regardless of what opportunities are out there? That's how I look at it."
Venables, who came to Clemson for the 2012 season, is known around the industry as a coach who likes being a coordinator and there have been questions for years about whether he would even want to be a head coach one day.
He certainly has had opportunities to leave Clemson and hasn't, but he also did not boldly come out and squash the Texas Tech conversation as he easily could have.
"I've said many times that I'm very thankful and appreciative of what I have and very aware of what I have and I've never tried to leverage one situation for another, ever. I would never try to prostitute myself out," he said. "If I'm worthy of something then let the powers at be decide."
Clemson co-offensive coordinators Tony Elliott and Jeff Scott are also in the rumor mix this time of year, as well, something Elliott spoke to Monday. Elliott was listed as a candidate by several national outlets to be a candidate at North Carolina, but it appears the Tar Heels have hired Mack Brown. Elliott's name has also been connected to Maryland as someone who would be a good fit.
Asked what it would take to pull him from Clemson, Elliott said he wasn't thinking about it right now. It seems like Elliott does want to be a head coach at some point one day — but only when the fit and timing are both right.
"To be honest, I don't know," he said. "I kind of hate this time of year from the standpoint of, 'Man, I've got an unbelievable group of seniors, I've got an unbelievable group of running backs, we've got an unbelievable group of guys on offense that have been extremely committed to this program. They've been unselfish, they've been loyal, they've been committed and I don't want to be a distraction in any sense of the matter to those guys.
"That stuff, as I've said before, that's the Lord's plan, the Lord's timing. All that stuff will have its place. But right now, we're in the midst of a championship run and my focus is on Clemson. I owe that to this program, I owe that to coach Swinney, the staff, these players, that they get my best. If y'all follow me on social media, I'm not on social media, so I really don't know what's going on out there but you do get text messages and what not. For me, my focus is on Clemson football. I'm at home here. My boys were born here, I love it here. So I really haven't given much thought as to what lies beyond next week."