CLEMSON — As soon as the words came out of his mouth, Brent Venables realized he probably should have held back a bit.
But the Clemson defensive coordinator is known for his passion, and this week has been an emotional one following quarterback Kelly Bryant's decision to quit the team after being demoted to second string.
Venables had plenty to say about the situation following No. 3 Clemson's 27-23 win over Syracuse on Saturday.
"It's sad to see. I hate it, just the big picture," he said. "I'm just a loyal guy. I believe in just fighting and sticking to it. That's just me. That's easy to say. I'm not sitting here trying to judge. He had such an incredible legacy here (with) his leadership and his toughness and his accomplishments.
"I (would) just keep fighting and control what I can control. And (I would think), 'My teammates are here and this is my team,' because that's how we all looked at him.
"I probably have said too much ... I've got my own problems. But as a member of this team, as a coach, I've always and I still do hold Kelly in very high regard because I know the pressure that goes with that is different than there is at middle linebacker. I know that. I just don't think that if there are opportunities down the road you have to go look somewhere else. I think you can have those same opportunities right here. That's just me."
Bryant lost the starting job after freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence's performance against Georgia Tech a week ago.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney told Bryant as recently as Tuesday night that he had until Wednesday morning to change his mind about a transfer, but he declined. And despite Swinney reportedly telling ESPN reporter Holly Rowe on the field that he would take Bryant back, saying "I love that kid," it appears as if Clemson is now ready to move on.
Winning without Bryant delivered a major statement to the Tigers. In all likelihood, it's the reason why Swinney changed his tune after the game.
"I have no idea," Swinney said, asked if Bryant was still enrolled at Clemson. "Not talking anything (more) about Kelly. Just going to talk about our team. I've addressed everything I'm going to address on Kelly. I wish him all the best and we're moving on."
Where Bryant goes from here is still unknown. Where Clemson goes is too, depending on how the rest of the season shakes out. But what is known is the Tigers can't dwell on this any longer.
"I'm not going to spend a lot of time talking about a young man who's not here, but we love that young man," co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said. "He meant a lot to our program."