CHARLOTTE — It took months longer than anticipated, but Clemson has finally given men's basketball coach Brad Brownell a new contract, one that was approved by the university's Board of Trustees on Thursday morning.
Brownell, who led Clemson to a Sweet 16 berth in 2017-18, has agreed to a six-year, $15 million contract through 2024.
His salary will average out to $2.5 million a year, which is up from the $1.8 million guaranteed money he made in 2017-18. Brownell was originally slated to make $1.9 million in 2018-19 and $ 2 million each for 2019-20 and 2020-21 before the board increased that value Thursday. Also before Thursday, he was renewed through 2021, meaning Clemson has now given him three more years.
“We have a tremendous amount of momentum and excitement in our basketball program and that is a testament to Brad’s leadership,” Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich said in a statement. “This new agreement demonstrates to Brad our continued strong commitment and support to him, his assistant coaches and to our basketball program.”
