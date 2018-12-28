DALLAS — When Clemson learned three weeks ago that its College Football Playoff foe would be Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl, no one could have imagined the Tigers would go from where they were then to where they are now.
The No. 2 Tigers, making their fourth straight CFP appearance, have gone from celebrating another ACC Championship to finding themselves in the middle of a major controversy after three players, including star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, were suspended by the NCAA for failing drug tests.
Lawrence, Braden Galloway and Zach Giella won't be playing for the Tigers on Saturday after testing positive for ostarine, an illegal performance-enhancing drug.
Lawrence's absence on the defensive line, along with the distractions caused by the week-long drama, are among the factors causing concern for the Tigers as they take on No. 3 Notre Dame.
Defensive line
Lawrence's impact on the defensive line can't be overstated. Playing in his place will be Albert Huggins, followed by Nyles Pinckney and Jordan Williams. Huggins has been viewed as a co-starter and was even listed as such when the Tigers came out of spring practice. He has played 307 snaps this season.
"The next guy has to go play. They're not going to cancel the game. Nobody is going to sit around and have a pity party or feel sorry for you. You've got to go play," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. "We're fortunate, very fortunate, that we've got a guy like Albert that in our eyes is a co-starter for us that can step in.
"I don't want to lessen the impact of Dexter. Obviously he's a phenomenal player and we're going to miss him. But it's an opportunity for Albert and Nyles and Jordan. Those guys have played all year long."
Drug distraction
Clemson coaches have said all week that the Tigers will not let the drug suspensions serve as a distraction, but the reality is this is a group of 18 to 22-year-olds who certainly have been affected by the new. Lawrence is a team leader, a best friend to many on the defensive line and a bonafide superstar who is now in a precariously vulnerable position.
Veteran lineman Christian Wilkins and Clelin Ferrell will take the lead in making sure the defense keeps its emotions in order, but the College Football Playoff already brings a set of emotions and distractions like no other games. Add the Lawrence news into the mix and Clemson has its hands full.
Run the ball
Clemson running back Travis Etienne is going to have a major hand in determining how this game plays out. If the Fighting Irish are going to have a chance, they must slow down Etienne, who is averaging 8.3 yards per carry and 112.5 rushing yards per game.
"Very fast, has great eyes. You give him a lane to cut into, he's going to cut into it," said Notre Dame linebacker Te'von Coney. He's a great player. He has great feet and he can get to the edge really fast. So he's a great player.
Clemson secondary
Clemson's secondary has it its problems. To this point, the struggles have not been anything that Clemson hasn't been able to overcome, but the College Football Playoff is a whole different animal and Notre Dame has the quarterback, Ian Book, to expose the Tigers.