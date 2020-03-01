Clemson's big seventh inning fells South Carolina, Tigers take series

CLEMSON — As South Carolina coach Mark Kingston addressed reporters in front of the visitors dugout Sunday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, diagnosing what had gone wrong, Clemson players streamed into the clubhouse, shouting, slapping the top of the home dugout.

"We went into the bottom of the seventh with the lead. We had the momentum," Kingston said. Kool & The Gang's 'Celebration' blared through the stadium. "(It) blew up on us."

Indeed, the complexion of the contest — and the series — had shifted by the end of the seventh. The Tigers poured four runs on the Gamecocks, who could not recover in what turned into a 5-2 Clemson victory.

The Tigers (9-2) won the Friday series opener 7-1 before South Carolina (7-4) struck back Saturday with an 8-5 win. On Sunday, in the first series game outside of Columbia, it was coach Monte Lee's team that scored when it mattered most.

Gamecocks right-hander Daniel Lloyd started the frame by striking out Clemson second baseman Mac Starbuck, but singles from left fielder Elijah Henderson and designated hitter Kier Meredith ended Lloyd's night.

Right-hander Cam Tringali did not fare much better. He hit first baseman Davis Sharpe with a pitch, loading the bases for third baseman Bryar Hawkins, who knotted the game at 2 with a sacrifice fly to center field.

A double from shortstop James Parker scored Meredith, who raised his fist aloft as he crossed home, and Sharpe, who slid into home headfirst and avoided the tag. Catcher Adam Hackenberg then singled home Parker, giving the Tigers a three-run lead they would not relinquish and ending Tringali's outing.

"He's got to throw pitches not in the middle of the plate," Kingston said of Tringali. "He's got a really good fastball. He was up to 94 again today but got to keep that ball down."

The seventh spoiled what had been a solid start from Gamecocks right-hander Brannon Jordan, who surrendered just one hit and one earned run over five innings. His counterpart, Clemson right-hander Spencer Strider, tossed four innings of two-run ball. Strider was relieved by left-hander Mat Clark, who moved to the bullpen this season after starting 11 games last season.

Clark turned in three shutout innings.

"That's a tough pill to swallow," Lee said of Clark. "A guy that was good as he was as a starter for us last year to be asked to pitch behind Spencer on a Sunday. For him to accept that role, and dominate that role, says an awful lot about him.

"We won the series today because of Mat Clarke."

The series win provided a measure of relief for the Tigers, who dropped two of three games against their archrival last season. Clemson hosts College of Charleston on Wednesday before opening ACC play two day later against Boston College at home.

The Gamecocks, meanwhile, look to rebound at Furman on Tuesday. It'll be another in-state game, sure, and South Carolina will play to win. Whatever happens, it'll look — and feel — a lot different from the three games played this weekend.