CLEMSON — Amari Rodgers picked up his cell phone last week, sent a text message across the country to Southern California and waited for his father to respond.
It was midnight on the east coast, right as Rodgers was about to turn in for the night after a long day of Clemson football practice. It was 9 p.m. on the west coast, where his father Tee Martin, the offensive coordinator at Southern Cal, was just finishing up his own practice some 2,200 miles away.
Their timing was off — again — for the third day in a row. So the father-son duo resorted back to their typical line.
"We'll talk tomorrow," they agreed.
The next day, they tried again. Rinse and repeat.
This time of year is hectic for dad and son as both prepare the kickoff of the college football season in a few weeks. But it didn't necessarily have to be like this — the close-knit duo trying to squeeze in phone calls whenever possible.
And in fact, it almost wasn't.
Rodgers, the Clemson sophomore wide receiver poised for a breakout year both in the receiving game and as a punt returner, was nearly a Southern California Trojan. To Martin's delight, Rodgers flew out from his native Tennessee to a camp with the Trojans ahead of his junior year in high school. He performed well as a running back-turned wide receiver, earned a scholarship and committed on the spot — captivated by the allure of Los Angeles and the thought of playing for his father at one of the nation's most historic programs.
That all changed, though, when Clemson came calling. Though disappointed, Martin is still his son's biggest fan and is doing everything he can to help Rodgers succeed. Martin has encouraged his son, taught him proper technique and allowed Rodgers to pick his brain any time he wants.
That's a large reason why in a couple of weeks, when Clemson opens its season with Furman, you will see a more confident Rodgers. Physically, he is in as good of shape as ever. Mentally, he has so much more knowledge and is playing so much faster.
"I show (my dad) my one-on-one videos and what I'm doing in practice and he just gives me tips with what I can fix and stuff like that," Rodgers said. "I pick his brain and ask him what I can get better at, too. It's never a thing where I don't feel like I can ask him anything. He's always still a dad.
"He played a huge role in terms of (teaching me) how to play the position."
At 5-9 and 210 pounds, Rodgers doesn't have the height and doesn't get the hype that Clemson wide receivers Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross do. But Rodgers will be just as important to the Tigers' offense.
Slated to take over the void that Ray-Ray McCloud left behind both in the receiving game and with punt return duties, Rodgers has taken all summer to reach the next level with both responsibilities. Rodgers blew away his coaches a year ago, as a true freshman, with how far ahead he was with the playbook, and now as a sophomore his understanding has only magnified.
"Amari looks great," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. "I love Amari ... I think he's right on track."
Rodgers gives his father credit for that.