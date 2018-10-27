TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Christian Wilkins greeted the media with his signature grin, only this time it was a little larger than usual.
The first thing the Clemson defensive tackle did after he scored his first career rushing touchdown Saturday in Clemson's ever-popular jumbo package was thank everyone who had anything to do with it.
Appearing in the postgame news conference following the Tigers' 59-10 thrashing of Florida State on Saturday, Wilkins wore a navy blue blazer, khaki pants and an orange Clemson-colored necktie. He began to rattle off what sounded like his own personal Oscars speech. And he was loving every second of it.
"The O-line did a great job, I want to thank them," he began. "I want to thank Dex for sure. He cleared it. He cleared it wide open. I definitely want to thank (Clemson quarterback) Trevor (Lawrence). That was a nice handoff, too. I was a little nervous about that, but it was a nice, smooth, easy handoff.
"And I definitely want to thank the other running backs, too because I potentially took a touchdown away from them ... You've got to get your heavy running back in there. I'm the sixth string running back right now."
Indeed, Wilkins, one of the most versatile players Clemson has and one of the most entertaining, too, has convinced himself that he is more-than-capable of playing offense or any other position on the field. And Saturday, Clemson coaches finally gave in to his constant begs.
Clemson's fan-favorite jumbo package typically features Wilkins and fellow defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence as blocking fullbacks in short-yardage situations to spice things up and throw off defenses when Clemson really wants to make sure it gets into the end zone. But Saturday, coaches gave the play a fun twist when Dexter Lawrence was the only blocking fullback and Wilkins instead lined up at running back to take the handoff from Lawrence.
Once he secured the ball — Trevor Lawrence joked that Wilkins' stomach gave him a nice big surface area for the handoff — Wilkins dove into the end zone on a 1-yard run, flared his hands out to celebrate and put Clemson ahead 21-0 in a game that only got more out of reach as the afternoon ensued.
Wanting to dunk the ball through the goal posts, Wilkins joked he was upset that Dexter Lawrence ruined it when he grabbed him prematurely after the touchdown to celebrate. But for someone who has been begging Clemson coach Dabo Swinney for weeks to play quarterback in the wake of Kelly Bryant's transfer, Wilkins allowed himself to soak in the moment as it was.
The plan was in place all week.
“Coach Swinney came in and told the offensive staff on Monday. We practiced it and the guys were really excited that Christian was going to get that opportunity," Clemson offensive coordinator Jeff Scott said. “I know he’ll be asking for some more.”
Of course he will.
Swinney has no doubt this will only ignite Wilkins' pleas even more, and now he even has some leverage. He doesn't care that he looked funny doing it. All that mattered was that he finally scored a touchdown, and in the process, he became the first Clemson defensive lineman ever to rush for a score.
"Anybody who carries the ball over 300 pounds, there’s really only one way to grab it," Wilkins joked. "I feel like everybody’s technique is the same when you’re over 300 pounds.
"I know coach, this was kind of just for coach to shut me up ... but I’m still going to be at him next week and the week after and the week after that until he lets me play quarterback. But I was definitely happy with this one for sure."