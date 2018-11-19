ACC Boston College Clemson Basketball (copy) (copy)

Clemson coach Brad Brownell's squad continued its stay in the Top 20 Monday.

COLUMBIA — The Clemson men rose three spots while the South Carolina women fell three spots in the latest Associated Press Top 25 basketball polls released on Monday. 

The No. 16 Tigers beat Sam Houston State in their only game last week and are in the Cayman Islands for a tournament this week. No. 13 USC was blitzed by No. 9 Maryland Sunday and departed for Vancouver Monday for a three-game tournament. 

USC had been in the Top 10 for 89 consecutive weeks, since 2014. 

AP MEN'S TOP 25

1. Duke

2. Kansas

3. Gonzaga

4. Virginia

5. Tennessee

6. Nevada

7. North Carolina

8. Auburn

9. Michigan

10. Kentucky

11. Michigan State

12. Kansas State

13. Virginia Tech

14. Florida State

15. Mississippi State

16. Clemson

17. UCLA

18. TCU

19. LSU

20. Iowa

21. Oregon

22. Buffalo

23. Ohio State

24. Purdue

25. Wisconsin

Others receiving votes: Nebraska 98, Indiana 74, Maryland 56, Villanova 53, Furman 50, Syracuse 29, Washington 29, Texas 23, West Virginia 18, Miami 18, Butler 18, St. John's 13, Iowa State 11, Texas Tech 8, Florida 7, Marquette 7, St. Louis 6, Arizona State 4, Vanderbilt 4, Notre Dame 4, Marshall 4, Connectict 3, Loyola (Ill.) 2, Temple 2, Loyola Marymount 2, Davidson 1, Arkansas 1

CLONINGER'S TOP 25

1. Duke

2. Kansas

3. Gonzaga

4. Nevada

5. Tennessee

6. Virginia

7. North Carolina

8. Auburn

9. Kentucky

10. Michigan

11. Virginia Tech

12. Kansas State

13. Michigan State

14. Florida State

15. Clemson

16. Mississippi State

17. LSU

18. TCU

19. UCLA

20. Maryland

21. Oregon

22. Ohio State

23. Buffalo

24. Wisconsin

25. Furman

AP WOMEN'S TOP 25

1. Notre Dame

2. Connecticut

3. Oregon

 4. Baylor

5. Louisville

6. Mississippi State

7. Maryland

8. Stanford

9. Oregon State

10. Texas

11. Tennessee

12. Iowa

13. South Carolina

14. Syracuse

15. N.C. State

16. DePaul

17. USF

18. California

19. Arizona State

20. Texas A&M

21. Missouri

22. Marquette

23. Minnesota

24. Miami

25. West Virginia

Others receiving votes: Iowa State 64, Georgia 48, Northwestern 45, Drake 12, UCLA 8, Boise State 6, Virginia Tech 5, Michigan 5, Missouri State 4, TCU 3, Green Bay 2, Southern Cal 2, Georgia Tech 1, South Dakota State 1, Duke 1

CLONINGER'S TOP 25

1. Notre Dame

2. Connecticut

3. Oregon

4. Baylor

5. Mississippi State

6. Louisville

7. Stanford

8. Oregon State

9. Maryland

10. Tennessee

11. Texas

12. Iowa

13. N.C. State

14. South Carolina

15. Syracuse

16. DePaul

17. California

18. Arizona State

19. Miami

20. Texas A&M

21. Marquette

22. Missouri

23. USF

24. Minnesota

25. West Virginia

