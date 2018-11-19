COLUMBIA — The Clemson men rose three spots while the South Carolina women fell three spots in the latest Associated Press Top 25 basketball polls released on Monday.
The No. 16 Tigers beat Sam Houston State in their only game last week and are in the Cayman Islands for a tournament this week. No. 13 USC was blitzed by No. 9 Maryland Sunday and departed for Vancouver Monday for a three-game tournament.
USC had been in the Top 10 for 89 consecutive weeks, since 2014.
AP MEN'S TOP 25
1. Duke
2. Kansas
3. Gonzaga
4. Virginia
5. Tennessee
6. Nevada
7. North Carolina
8. Auburn
9. Michigan
10. Kentucky
11. Michigan State
12. Kansas State
13. Virginia Tech
14. Florida State
15. Mississippi State
16. Clemson
17. UCLA
18. TCU
19. LSU
20. Iowa
21. Oregon
22. Buffalo
23. Ohio State
24. Purdue
25. Wisconsin
Others receiving votes: Nebraska 98, Indiana 74, Maryland 56, Villanova 53, Furman 50, Syracuse 29, Washington 29, Texas 23, West Virginia 18, Miami 18, Butler 18, St. John's 13, Iowa State 11, Texas Tech 8, Florida 7, Marquette 7, St. Louis 6, Arizona State 4, Vanderbilt 4, Notre Dame 4, Marshall 4, Connectict 3, Loyola (Ill.) 2, Temple 2, Loyola Marymount 2, Davidson 1, Arkansas 1
CLONINGER'S TOP 25
1. Duke
2. Kansas
3. Gonzaga
4. Nevada
5. Tennessee
6. Virginia
7. North Carolina
8. Auburn
9. Kentucky
10. Michigan
11. Virginia Tech
12. Kansas State
13. Michigan State
14. Florida State
15. Clemson
16. Mississippi State
17. LSU
18. TCU
19. UCLA
20. Maryland
21. Oregon
22. Ohio State
23. Buffalo
24. Wisconsin
25. Furman
AP WOMEN'S TOP 25
1. Notre Dame
2. Connecticut
3. Oregon
4. Baylor
5. Louisville
6. Mississippi State
7. Maryland
8. Stanford
9. Oregon State
10. Texas
11. Tennessee
12. Iowa
13. South Carolina
14. Syracuse
15. N.C. State
16. DePaul
17. USF
18. California
19. Arizona State
20. Texas A&M
21. Missouri
22. Marquette
23. Minnesota
24. Miami
25. West Virginia
Others receiving votes: Iowa State 64, Georgia 48, Northwestern 45, Drake 12, UCLA 8, Boise State 6, Virginia Tech 5, Michigan 5, Missouri State 4, TCU 3, Green Bay 2, Southern Cal 2, Georgia Tech 1, South Dakota State 1, Duke 1
CLONINGER'S TOP 25
1. Notre Dame
2. Connecticut
3. Oregon
4. Baylor
5. Mississippi State
6. Louisville
7. Stanford
8. Oregon State
9. Maryland
10. Tennessee
11. Texas
12. Iowa
13. N.C. State
14. South Carolina
15. Syracuse
16. DePaul
17. California
18. Arizona State
19. Miami
20. Texas A&M
21. Marquette
22. Missouri
23. USF
24. Minnesota
25. West Virginia