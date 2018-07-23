Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the morning. High 86F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.