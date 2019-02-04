Clemson took one of the last steps in filling its 2019 recruiting class on Saturday with a commitment from running back Michel Dukes of First Baptist. Now the Tigers are hoping to add Jerrion Ealy, who visited Alabama over the weekend.
Jerrion, also a running back, has said he won't make his announcement until Wednesday, which is national signing day. His final four are Clemson, Alabama, Mississippi State and Ole Miss. Chez Mellusi, another highly regarded running back, signed with the Tigers in December.
Another player of interest to Clemson is offensive lineman Mason Trotter of Dorman. The Tigers have given him a preferred walk-on offer. He is weighing that against an offer from Louisville.
South Carolina came out of the last weekend of the 2019 recruiting season with three targets uncommitted. Landing all three would give Will Muschamp a nice finish to a top 20 class.
Among them is defensive tackle Jaquaze Sorrells of Winter Park, Fla., who took an official visit to Alabama over the weekend. Nick Saban was in last week for an in-home visit. USC defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson and new defensive line coach John Scott also visited him. And Penn State head coach James Franklin also was in. Sorrells visited USC and Penn State in January.
Cornerback Jammie Robinson of Leesburg, Ga., was at home over the weekend pondering his decision. He took official visits to USC, Tennessee, Auburn and Kentucky.
And a third possibility for the Gamecocks is cornerback Dequanteous Watts of Atlanta. He took official visits to USC and Louisville but said last week he might be locked out of a spot at both and is looking to either reclassify or go to junior college for a year if no room opens. He said he has been in touch with Muschamp.
The status of defensive lineman Jahkeem Green of Sumter and Highland (Kan.) JC is still uncertain. Green has committed to USC but did not sign early because he still had some academic work to complete and he may not be in position to sign Wednesday either. He recently took an official visit to Tennessee.
Last week USC landed a fifth offensive line commitment for the class in William Rogers of Hampton, Ga. Rogers gives the Gamecocks five offensive linemen in the class. He took an official visit to USC last month and chose the Gamecocks over offers from Illinois, Georgia State and FIU. He gives the Gamecocks 22 new commitments for the 2019 class, which total 24 with the inclusion of two current players.
There were no planned visits at Clemson over the weekend while USC had another gathering of underclassmen, including nationally recruited running back Marshawn Lloyd of Hyattsville, Md. He visited Georgia and Clemson the previous weekend.
Dutch Fork 2020 wide receiver Jalin Hyatt on Saturday announced a commitment to Virginia Tech. Hyatt also considered Tennessee and Kentucky among many other offers. Last season he had 71 catches for 1,316 yards and 21 touchdowns.
USC target running back Don Chaney Jr. of Miami committed to the Hurricanes over the weekend. He visited USC late last month. Chaney’s father played for the Gamecocks.
USC offensive lineman commit Issiah Walker of Miami visited Florida Saturday. He’s also been to Miami recently.
Hilton Head defensive back Christian Miller was offered by FIU.
West Virginia offered linebacker Jemari Littlejohn of Gaffney.
Hammond coach Erik Kimrey reported coaches form South Carolina, Clemson, Auburn, Tennessee, Virginia, Michigan and East Carolina were at his school last week.
Clemson hosted running back Demarkcus Bowman of Lakeland, Fla., for its major junior day last month and the Tigers joined the long list of offering schools. Some of the others are USC, Alabama, Michigan, Georgia, Florida, Ohio State, Oregon, Tennessee and Florida.
Last season Bowman rushed for 2,417 yards and 36 touchdowns. He averaged nearly 12 yards per carry.
Linebacker De’Rickey Wright of Attallah, Ala., recently visited USC and left with an offer after meeting with Muschamp and linebackers coach Coleman Hutzler.
“They were talking about using me like a player like Skai Moore, a middle linebacker, something like that.”
Wright also visited Clemson in December while the Tigers were practicing for the Cotton Bowl. He hasn’t been offered by the Tigers, who see him as a safety. He also has visited Georgia Tech, Southern Miss and Vanderbilt. He said he plans to visit Nebraska, Virginia and possibly Alabama. And he plans to return to USC in the spring.
Offensive lineman Javion Cohen of Phenix City, Ala., visited USC a couple of weekends back and got some encouraging words from offensive line coach Eric Wolford. “Like he said before, he sees me as a top player, an NFL Draft choice in the next couple of years,” Cohen said. “All I have to do is get there and work for him.”
Cohen said he also sat down with Will Muschamp. He feels he and the Gamecock’s head coach have developed a very tight relationship. “Strong, strong,” he said. “Anytime I need to ask a question or have something to say, all I have to do is text him and he’s there."
Cohen said he’s still weighing all of his options with other offers from Arkansas, West Virginia, Oklahoma State, Virginia and Wake Forest.
Wide receiver EJ Williams, also of Phenix City, Ala., has burned a trail between his home and the Clemson campus. He was back for the major junior day, his second visit in two weeks and his fourth since last season’s opening game. Williams also has mentioned Florida, Florida State, Ole Miss and LSU as some top schools with him.
USC is working a select group of highly touted running backs for the 2020 class and one the Gamecocks have a legitimate shot with is Tank Bigsby of Hoganville, Ga.