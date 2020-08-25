Clemson receiver eager to follow in footsteps of Hunter Renfrow, others to wear No. 13

CLEMSON — Brannon Spector understands the gravity of the No. 13 jersey.

But the Clemson redshirt freshman knows it's the player who makes the number.

Tyler Grisham, Adam Humphries and Hunter Renfrow — slot receivers who wore the number and parlayed Tigers greatness into NFL careers — knew that, too. That's why Spector is focused on being the best slot receiver he can be and not worrying too much about his predecessors.

"When I first came here, I felt a little bit of pressure just because of what the previous guys have done," Spector said. "Lately, I've just kind of let it go. I plan on being Brannon."

Spector, to be clear, is behind senior wide receiver Amari Rodgers on the depth chart. Rodgers looked like a "pro" during fall camp, coach Dabo Swinney said, and is the unquestioned starter at the slot.

But Spector is right behind him on the depth chart. When Rodgers missed some time in August, Spector worked with the first team and impressed the Tigers' staff.

Offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said the 6-1, 195-pound Spector reminds him of the 5-10, 185-pound Renfrow, who now plays for the Las Vegas Raiders.

But there are some key differences.

"He's a bigger, faster and equally as quick kind of guy as Hunter," Elliott said.

During the spring, the wide receiver said he ran routes against his brother Baylon, a veteran Tigers linebacker, with quarterback Trevor Lawrence throwing passes.

The Spectors are from Calhoun, Ga., which is less than 30 miles from Lawrence's hometown of Cartersville, Ga. Lawrence and the redshirt freshman reconnected during fall camp when Rodgers and other receivers missed time.

"It was definitely good for me to put myself out there and show my talents and finally get a chance to put myself on the first team for once," Spector said. "I feel like me and Trevor developed a nice connection."

It's helped that he's learning firsthand from Grisham, who played in the NFL from 2009-12 and is now Clemson's wide receivers coach. And Renfrow on Twitter wrote Spector is going to "better than all of us."

Brannon is grateful for the praise. But for now, he's just another No. 13 with big expectations — and bigger dreams.