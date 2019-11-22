CLEMSON — Gage Cervenka has seen hard times. A lifelong Clemson fan, Cervenka watched the Tigers lose to South Carolina, Clemson's biggest rival, every season from 2009-2013.

The Tigers have won the rivalry game every season since, of course, and are heavy favorites to win season's iteration, on Nov. 30. But bitter feelings persist.

"I know they hate us," Cervenka said of Gamecocks fans. "The feeling's mutual. It really is — I'll straight up say it."

Cervenka is one of many Tigers player who grew up rooting for the team and have long harbored a distaste for South Carolina. Then there others, like quarterback Trevor Lawrence, a product of Cartersville, Ga., who watched the rivalry from afar.

Lawrence has learned what it was like growing up inside the rivalry from some of his teammates.

"[They] talk about how serious it is," Lawrence said. "Especially ones that lived down and near Colombia, they always talked about how terrible that was being a Clemson fan down there."

Offensive lineman Matt Bockhorst grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio and had a firsthand look at the famed Ohio State-Michigan rivalry. He didn't root for either program, but he's noticed a similar kind of intensity in Clemon's relationship with South Carolina.

"I think there's definitely a little difference sense of urgency this week," Bockhorst said. "As a guy who's not from South Carolina, I think I owe to these guys to match their level of intensity."

Bockhort redshirted in 2017, when Clemson last played at South Carolina. He sat in the stands for the game, during which some Gamecocks fans pelted Tigers players with bottles and other garbage.

Gamecocks fans again threw water bottles onto the field this season, during the fourth quarter of the team's 38-27 defeat to Florida on Oct. 19. USC President Robert Caslen denounced the practice in a letter to students:

"Incidents like this past Saturday — when items were thrown onto the field — are unacceptable. Not only does this pose a risk to safety, but it also reflects poorly on the character of who we are as a University."

It has been a difficult season for South Carolina, which enters the contest with a 4-7 record. There have been high points, like the 20-17 win at Georgia, ranked No. 4 in the College Football Playoff poll, on Oct. 12. And there have been plenty of low points — losses to North Carolina, Tennessee and No. 24 Appalachian State.

The season-long frustration could lead to rowdy behavior from Gamecocks fans with Clemson in town. Tigers players, though, are intent on not losing their cool.

"Football can be a chippy game, especially in rivalry games," offensive lineman Sean Pollard said. "You've just got to be the bigger person and show our culture."

Postseason awaits

Clemson (11-0) remained at No. 3 in the latest CFP poll, as expected. No. 1 LSU (10-0), No. 2 Ohio State (10-0) and Georgia (9-1) round out the top four, with Alabama (9-1) at No. 5 and Oregon (9-1) at No. 6.

The Tigers are likely a lock for the Playoff, so long as they don't get upset at South Carolina or in the conference championship game Dec. 7.

No team has emerged ahead of the pack in the ACC Coastal Division all season, and the winner might not be decided until the final week of the regular season.

IF Virginia Tech (7-3, 4-2 ACC) beats Pittsburgh this weekend, the Hokies' matchup against Virginia (7-3, 5-2) the following week will determine the division champion. But if the Panthers win Saturday, the Cavaliers will clinch the division, as they own the tiebreaker with their Week 1 victory over Pittsburgh.

Etienne up for award

Clemson junior Travis Etienne on Thursday was named one of 10 semifinalists for the 2019 Doak Walker award, which is presented annually to the nation's top running back.

Etienne, the 2018 ACC Player of the Year, has rushed for 1,335 yards and 14 touchdowns on 153 carries this season. He's also recorded 25 receptions for 252 yards and two scores.

It's been a special season for Etienne, who, according to sports-reference.com, has moved into first place in yards per rush (8.1 average) in college football history among Power 5 players with at least 300 career attempts.

He's joined on the semifinalist lists by Boston College junior A.J. Dillon, Ohio State State junior J.K. Dobbins and Wisconsin junior Jonathan Taylor, among others.