CLEMSON — Trevor Lawrence was asked Monday afternoon, given the expedition the Clemson football team is about to embark on this week, what is the farthest point north he has visited in the United States.
Lawrence, Clemson's freshman quarterback, and the No. 2-ranked Tigers play at No. 22 Boston College on Saturday night. The forecast for Chestnut Hill, Mass., is calling for a low of 31 degrees on Saturday. It was 60 degrees in Clemson on Monday.
Lawrence smiled for a minute, then racked his brain across the 19 years and one month or so he has been alive.
"Virginia," he said with grin.
"I played in one game (in high school), it was an away game at the end of the season and I think it was Halloween and it was like, sleeting and 40 degrees. The wind was blowing, raining. It was awful.
"(But) I've never really been to any of these places (Clemson plays football). Never even been up north, really. So it's going to be cool to go up there and play."
It might also be the first time he is truly tested.
In addition to the weather — Lawrence is going to have to find a way to keep his hands warm for the first time all season — he is going to be playing in his first night game on the road since becoming the Tigers' starting QB.
Clemson has not played a game in primetime since Week 2 at Texas A&M, when Kelly Bryant was the starter. And it was Bryant who pulled the Tigers through in crunch time, when coaches decided to hand him the keys to the offense at that point because of his experience.
Now the offense belongs to Lawrence in a game with the ACC Atlantic Division on the line.
He has not had to take a meaningful fourth-quarter snap since he was named the starter, considering it was backup Chase Brice who took over in the Syracuse game after Lawrence was injured, and now he is leading the charge in a game that could determine Clemson’s future.
A victory Saturday means Clemson wins its division and clears the path for the Tigers to march back into the College Football Playoff.
A loss complicates things.
“I haven’t seen anything in him that has caused me to worry about him in any situation,” Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott said of Lawrence. “It doesn’t mean he’s going to be perfect. He’s not perfect. He’s still got things to work on, but he’s going to do very well in any new scenario or scene and he’s going to embrace it.
“I promise you he’s looking forward to going up and playing on the road at a very difficult road game versus a very good defense with different weather than he has had around here.”
Asked if anything — in football or life in general — makes him nervous, Lawrence said he had some butterflies early in the first few games of the season, but that was about it.
Should he carry that same mindset into Boston College, the Tigers should be fine.
“You can’t make excuses, you’ve just got to be ready,” Lawrence said. “I just like playing in big games. It’s fun going on the road and fun to experience these new things.”
Clemson-Duke kickoff on hold
The ACC announced Monday that the starting time for Clemson's home game against Duke on Nov. 17 is on a six-day hold, meaning television networks are still trying to decide which time slot they prefer for maximum viewership.
The Tigers are 9-0, 6-0 in the ACC. Duke is 6-3 and 2-3.