CLEMSON — This time a year ago, Trevor Lawrence would have been sitting in his Cartersville home flipping through the channels until he got to ESPN, ready to settle in for the night to catch the Clemson-South Carolina football game in action.
Up until about two years ago, the star Clemson freshman running the Tigers' offense had never paid much attention to the Clemson-South Carolina rivalry. A native of Georgia and a Tennessee fan through childhood, he always locked in when the Volunteers played Alabama and he never liked the Florida Gators.
But a year ago, he turned on his television, watched Clemson take care of business in Columbia and naturally thought about what it would be like to play in the rivalry himself in the future.
That moment is now here for Lawrence, the Clemson freshman quarterback who has never attended a Clemson-South Carolina game, yet is set to take center stage Saturday night with Clemson's College Football Playoff hopes on the line.
"Just excited for the atmosphere. It's going to be awesome and I'm really just excited to finish the last game of the season, finish it the right way," Lawrence said. "I think it's important to realize how fortunate we are in this situation. Not just fortunate, because we worked for it, but still — just to have this opportunity to be undefeated still this late in the season, it's definitely worth taking note of. We're blessed to be in this situation and we're trying to end on a good note."
Indeed, Clemson is looking to close its season out with a 12-0 regular season and a College Football Playoff berth, but as Lawrence said, it hasn't come without the Tigers having to dig deep and put in the work to sustain this consistency amid some public adversity.
Three months ago, Clemson's offense was in the hands of former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant, who very easily could have still been a large factor in this game had he not decided to transfer after Week 4 thanks to the NCAA's new redshirt policy.
To get to the present moment, Lawrence had to: wait his turn behind the incumbent Bryant, win the job in Week 5 after how he played at Georgia Tech, then juggle the national spotlight shining on him as fans all across college football watched his every move in terms of how he handled the Bryant situation.
On the one hand, as a competitor, Lawrence was thrilled to win the job as the starter. But on the other, as a teammate, he ached for Bryant and what it meant for Clemson's unit once Bryant departed the team. In theory, this matchup Saturday could have been one pitting Bryant against South Carolina backup Michael Scarnecchia, but instead it will be Lawrence versus Jake Bentley.
Bentley is in command of what Clemson coach Dabo Swinney dubs one of the better offenses his defense will have seen by the end of the year.
Lawrence has been stellar in his freshman campaign, but has had some on-field growing pains at times, too. That was particularly evident when Clemson played Duke last week and he wasn’t able to connect on several balls he is capable of converting.
“I think we’re at a point now offensively where if we don’t score, we’re mad. And I think that’s a good thing,” Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott said. “Our expectation when we go out there is to drive the ball 80 yards and score a touchdown. If we don’t, we’re disappointed.
“Our standard is very high.”
To date, Lawrence is 173-266 passing with 2,095 yards, 21 touchdowns and four picks. Bentley, by comparison is 177-272 with 2,244 yards, 19 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
What Clemson loves about Lawrence just as much as his arm is his demeanor. The moment is never too big for him, the stage is never too emotional and he approaches Clemson’s national-spotlight season with the same level-headedness as he approached his own high school season a year ago when he was watching this rivalry game from the living room.
The South Carolina game tends to have a way of defining a large part of a Clemson quarterback’s legacy. But that doesn’t concern Lawrence.
“A very consistent demeanor and just getting better and better,” Swinney said. “(The members of Clemson’s offense) all believe in Trevor and what’s going on there.”
“You can tell how intense the rivalry is,” Lawrence followed. “I’m excited for it.”