SUNSET — At some point over the weekend, Tony Elliott, the co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach for the Clemson football team, gathered his two sons, ages 5 and 2½, and explained to them that things were about to change for the family.
The Elliotts spent the summer traveling, going to all sorts of places doing all sorts of things together. But now, as Tony told his children, mid-July has arrived. And that means one thing.
“It’s time to get back to the grind,” Elliott said Tuesday on The Reserve at Lake Keowee. “I said my (metaphorical) goodbyes over the weekend, they kind of understand it’s time for Dad to go to work. But I’m excited to get back to my older children, so to speak, on the team.”
Indeed, Tuesday marked the unofficial beginning of football season for Clemson with coach Dabo Swinney’s annual golf outing, which also serves as Clemson’s Media Day. Wednesday and Thursday mark the arrival of ACC Football Kickoff, the conference’s annual media days in Charlotte, and fall camp is set to begin in a matter of weeks.
As Elliott and all of Clemson's coaching staff knows, there is one question that reigns supreme as the season approaches: Who will be the starting quarterback?
Will it be Kelly Bryant, the senior incumbent who led Clemson back to the College Football Playoff in 2017? Or will it be Trevor Lawrence, the freshman who has the nation buzzing?
The short answer is Clemson has no answer. Fall camp has not yet started and that is the crucial evaluation period.
But one thing is abundantly clear: Bryant will open the season as the No. 1 quarterback heading into fall camp. He entered and exited the spring in that same position, though as Swinney said, the gap has closed.
“We know that Kelly left the spring as the guy and Trevor was on his heels and Chase Brice made really good progress, too,” Elliott said. “We’re excited about getting back on the grass and seeing who took what we asked them to do this offseason, this summer (and did it).
"Really, what it is, is going back to the basic installs and getting the details down. That’s what wins games. Obviously the big plays are important, but who can execute at a high level? Execution comes down to the details.”
Per NCAA rules, the coaches’ access to players has been limited this summer. But Elliott says it will take only four or five practices to reveal who did his homework and who might have taken the summer at a more leisurely pace.
Bryant's edge is his knowledge of the playbook and his experience. But will that be enough to secure the starting job when Clemson opens its season Sept. 1 against Furman?
“That’s totally up to (the quarterbacks). That’s totally up to them,” said Brandon Streeter, Clemson’s quarterbacks coach. “I can definitely see a couple different scenarios.”
Streeter, asked if Clemson might go to a multi-quarterback system, indicated it was something the coaches have talked about and Swinney appears very open to it, particularly given the varying skillsets of the top contenders.
Bryant is a better runner; Lawrence is a more accurate passer. Preparing for both would stress defenses. But first, both quarterbacks would have to prove they each deserved playing time.
Clemson coaches have insisted they have the utmost faith in Bryant and believe he can get the job done again. But there is still a degree of uncertainty.
“How’s that going to shake out? I don’t really have any (idea),” Swinney said. “But the gap closed. So we’ll see what happens. It’s a daily competition.”