CLEMSON — It's crunch time in the battle to become Clemson's starting quarterback, and incumbent Kelly Bryant did everything he could Thursday morning to state his case.
Bryant, the senior who marched Clemson back into the College Football Playoff in 2017, had his best day of fall camp Thursday morning according to coach Dabo Swinney, which also happened to be Clemson's final intrasquad scrimmage of the preseason. Clemson still has no public answers, but in a battle where every rep matters and every single snap is graded, Bryant seems to have seized the day.
Freshman Trevor Lawrence had his moments too, but it sounds like Bryant took charge.
"He had a great day," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. "Multiple touchdown throws, a really, really good day. And Trevor had a good day. Missed a few things, but pretty solid. Pretty solid all day. I thought he executed the two-minute (drill) very well."
The knock on Bryant has been his accuracy in deep-ball situations — where Lawrence excels — but Bryant is lethal with his legs and a master at extending plays with his mobility. Lawrence can light up a defense with his arm on a splashy throw downfield.
Bryant, who is well aware of the challenge Lawrence presents, promised himself this summer he would find one thing each day to improve in his game. He has worked on his passing while embracing his role as a leader on the team and he picked a good time to showcase both Thursday morning in the final scrimmage of the fall period.
Bryant was not allowed to speak to reporters Thursday, which might suggest just how close this battle with Lawrence is. Co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach Tony Elliott said it was “hard to see separation” from his vantage point in the press box.
Still, Bryant seems to have helped himself on one of the most crucial days of camp, and this time of year, timing is important.
“If (coach Swinney) said (Bryant) had a great day,” said offensive lineman Sean Pollard, “then he had a great day.”
Great days at practice could lock down the starting job on opening day.
Young mistakes
Dabo Swinney did not name the specific young wide receiver nor the cornerback who each had frustrating mistakes Thursday in Clemson’s scrimmage, but when it comes to cleaning things up, Clemson certainly has some work to do.
The young wide receiver ran an incorrect route on a perfectly thrown ball by quarterback Chase Brice, which led to a pick-six from the defense.
“Everybody’s booing the quarterback, so I felt bad for (Brice) today,” Swinney said. “And then he made a great third-down throw that was dropped.”
With the young cornerback, he did not know the play call he needed in coverage and it led to a 70-yard touchdown by the Clemson offense.
“How do you not know the call?” Swinney said. “If you don’t know the call, do cartwheels, do something to make sure you get the call. Call timeout and let coach Swinney yell at you, whatever. Or back your butt up and get yelled at for giving up a hitch if you’re supposed to supposed to be in Cover 2. But don’t play Cover 2 not knowing the call and you throw up a 70-yard touchdown pass.”
Poor communication
In the spirit of cleaning up mistakes, Swinney also held his own coaching staff accountable Thursday for a day he thought was far from their best.
“I thought as coaches today we were pretty dang average. I thought our communication stunk. I thought we as a staff did a poor job,” he said. “We weren’t near as precise as we need to be. But again that’s why you do it, that’s why you practice. So we’ll clean that up.”
Injury update
Swinney expects wide receiver Trevion Thompson (undisclosed injury) to be back in the mix Monday. Linebacker James Skalski, who has not fully practiced all fall, could be in a green jersey to do individual work as early as Friday. The results from defensive end Richard Yeargin’s shoulder stinger came back optimistic and he continues to progress. Mario Goodrich, the freshman cornerback nursing a groin injury is also in good shape now.