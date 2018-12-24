CLEMSON — Clemson is preparing as if it will not have star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence available for the Cotton Bowl on Saturday — shocking news that came to light Monday over a failed drug test.
On Thursday of last week, Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich received word that Lawrence, along with freshman tight end Braden Galloway and redshirt junior offensive lineman Zach Giella each had trace amounts of a substance called ostarine in their systems that showed up on their respective drug tests.
Ostarine is a selective androgen receptor modulator prohibited under not only NCAA rules, but under the World Anti-Doping Agency, too — though Clemson coach Dabo Swinney believes his players have not done anything intentionally wrong. The players are prepared to obtain legal counsel and are waiting on the results from more tests Wednesday that could either validate the NCAA's initial findings or contradict them, which would put the players in position to be eligible for the Cotton Bowl.
"Usually, when you say a guy fails a drug test, people write their own stories. And they have their own innuendos and their own narratives, and those type of things. And, a lot of times, those things are accurate," Swinney said. "But, in this case, I think it's important, very important, that the message is accurate and that the truth is told because these are three great young men, three great young men, that I believe in and that I know, without a doubt, have not intentionally done anything to jeopardize their opportunity or this team.
"I have no idea what ostarine is, but I have become almost an expert in it in the last three days. There's plenty of stuff y'all can look at. But I would be willing to bet that there's a likelihood that, if they tested all of us right now, we might all, or some of us, have something in our system that we have no idea how it got there — a slither, a trace, a fraction. All right? This particular substance can come from anything. And these three players have no clue. In fact, they thought it was a joke when I called them. They have no clue how this has gotten in their system. It could come from hair products. It could come from a cream. It could come from protein. It could come from a product that you order or buy online that you think there's nothing wrong with it. It could be anything. Literally, it could be a drink — something in a drink. It literally could be anything, as I have come to learn. And, in fact, I think there's been 40 or so athletes over the past year or so that have had to deal with this same exact thing. And several have later come back to be vindicated. They had no idea. Then they found out where it came from."
Swinney is correct in that sports issues with ostarine are not new, and from an NCAA standpoint, Arizona basketball star Allonzo Trier was declared ineligible for trace amounts of it in February, too.
According to the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, in terms of day-to-day products, "there are in fact products that contain ostarine, but only illegal ones." Additionally, the agency added on its website that because ostarine "is not approved for human use or consumption in the U.S., or in any other country, there are no legal medications that contain ostarine."
Swinney was passionate in his belief that his players had "not intentionally done anything" and if the B samples come back with traces of the drug in it again, there is an appeal process Clemson could go through. That appeal process, according to Swinney, does not matter much in terms of this Cotton Bowl game, but potentially could have ramifications in a national championship game if Clemson were to beat the Fighting Irish.
"I want to be very clear that these guys, this is not street drugs. This is nothing like that," Swinney said. "I think it's just best, again, to be transparent and honest because I don't want there to be any speculation at all on what we're dealing with. That's exactly what we're dealing with. And I don't really know what else I can say about it other than I love all three of these guys."
Galloway and Giella's potential absences are two factors Clemson could overcome, but playing without Lawrence is a major development as the Tigers prepare to play Notre Dame with a trip to the national championship game at stake.
Lawrence is a first-round draft pick in waiting, an everyday starter and among the best players on Clemson's team — and the nation. His absence versus Notre Dame's formidable offensive line would certainly put Clemson at a disadvantage, though the Tigers do have strong depth behind him and senior Albert Huggins should be ready. Huggins stepped up for Lawrence a season ago when Lawrence was bothered by a foot injury.
For now, the Tigers will wait for clarity one way or another later in the week.
"We have to prepare as if it's an injury and get the next guy ready," Swinney said. "And that's exactly what we're going to do."