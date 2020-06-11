Clemson pitchers among SC players taken in second day of MLB draft

COLUMBIA — The state of South Carolina had a handful of other connections selected during Thursday’s second and final day of the Major League Baseball draft.
Coastal Carolina right-hander Zach McCambley was the first to go, with the 75th pick (third round) to Miami. The signing bonus value for that pick is $831,100.
McCambley went 3-1 with a 1.80 ERA this season, striking out 32 batters in 25 innings. Opponents batted just .208 against him.
He started 18 games in his previous two seasons for the Chanticleers and rebounded from an inflated 2019. McCambley’s strikeout-to-walk ratio was fine but his ERA had ballooned to 5.21.
Clemson Friday-night man Sam Weatherly was also taken in the third round, by Colorado with the 81st pick. The left-hander rose from reliever his first two years to staff ace in 2020, going 2-0 with a 0.79 ERA in his four starts.
Weatherly no-hit South Carolina for seven innings in Columbia on Feb. 28, striking out 11 and allowing three walks with one hit batter. The Tigers were firmly in control and won 7-1 but Weatherly’s pitch count was already too high to risk going for the full no-hitter, so he didn’t mind too much when the Gamecocks wrecked the bid in the ninth.
“Being an out-of-state kid, people would say I don’t care too much about this, but I’ve been around it for three years now, and it means as much to me as anybody,” Weatherly said.
The slot value for Weatherly’s draft spot is $755,300. He ended the shortened season with 43 strikeouts in 22 2-3 innings.
“Once I have two strikes, it’s mine,” he said. “When I have you there, I want to finish it.”
USC commitment Luke Little was drafted in the fourth round (No. 117) by the Chicago Cubs. The slot value for that pick is $492,700.
Little, a 6-8 left-hander from Matthews, N.C., who attends San Jacinto (Texas) College, shot up draft boards during his workouts after the season was cancelled. He was regularly throwing fastballs at over 100 miles per hour and burned one at 105 mph.
A second Clemson pitcher, right-hander Spencer Strider, went in the fourth round to Atlanta. The No. 126 pick has a bonus value of $451,800.
Strider was a freshman All-American in 2018 but Tommy John surgery nixed his 2019 season. Strider returned this year, and while he didn’t get a decision and had a 4.50 ERA, he totaled 19 strikeouts to just three walks.
The four joined USC’s Carmen Mlodzinski as local connections in the draft. Mlodzinski went 31st to Pittsburgh on Wednesday, netting a potential signing bonus of over $2 million. All of the local draftees are expected to accept their positions and head to professional baseball, whenever it resumes.
Clemson’s recruiting class is intact. USC’s is expected to only lose Little, and its other two current weekend pitchers, Thomas Farr and Brannon Jordan, were not drafted.
Draft-eligible players can still sign free-agent contracts but will only receive $20,000 signing bonuses. The small bonus and uncertainty of baseball resuming will create several tough decisions before the Aug. 1 deadline.
