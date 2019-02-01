CLEMSON — Spencer Strider, the right-handed Clemson pitcher who is missing the entire 2019 season with an arm injury, will have surgery to repair his ulnar collateral ligament.
Strider, 20, will have surgery next week. The procedure, known as Tommy John surgery, will require 10 to 12 months of recovery time. Strider said Friday he wants to get it done as soon as possible as he begins the long road of working his way back to throwing again.
Strider said he sustained the injury last week on the first day of practice.
"I hadn't felt any discomfort prior to warming up. When I was warming up, I just felt a pop," Strider said. "My first intuition was it was probably my UCL, just from what I've heard. And the MRI confirmed it. It's going to be good for some of the younger guys to step up and good for the team in certain ways. You've just got to embrace the adversity."
Strider is one of three Clemson players whose season ended before it began, as sophomore catcher Drew Donathan is out with a leg injury and freshman right-handed pitcher Carter Raffield is also dealing with a season-ending arm injury.
For his part, Strider appeared to be in good spirits Friday after a talk with coach Monte Lee, who gave him some encouraging perspective.
"I had a conversation with him, a personal conversation just about what I think of him and what I believe in my heart he needs to do — just to help his teammates. His teammates are going to be there for him, I just want to be there for Spencer," Lee said. "One thing is for sure - the recovery rate, the comeback rate with injuries that he's dealing with is pretty high. He's going to be fine.
"Spencer is a physically strong human being and he's very diligent about what he does. I don't have any doubt in my mind that not only is he going to come back, he's going to come back better."
Lee must replace Strider in the next two weeks before the Tigers open their season Feb. 15 against South Alabama. Strider was one of the frontrunners for a rotation position and now the Tigers need a new starter quickly.
Lee said Brooks Crawford and Jacob Hennessy are high on his list, as is freshman) Davis Sharpe. Other potential candidates are Justin Wrobleski, Jackson Lindley, Mat Clark, Travis Marr and Keyshawn Ascue.
"It's just a matter of those guys separating themselves, especially the guys who don't have stripes on their sleeves as we like to say," Lee said.
For Strider, if all goes according to plan he should be throwing again right around this time next year.
"It’s adversity. It can come at any time. You never know what’s going to happen," Strider said. "That’s one of those things that’s really out of your control. You try to put yourself in the best position possible to avoid injuries but it’s something you can’t control so it’s tough."