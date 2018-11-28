CLEMSON — Brent Venables is not one to hold anything back, preferring to be brutally honest when assessing the performance of his defensive unit at Clemson.
Venables, the Tigers' defensive coordinator, had plenty to say after watching his secondary get shredded in its 56-35 victory over South Carolina on Saturday.
Among his postgame remarks:
"It was painful."
"I'm embarrassed at different things that happened."
"There were just a lot of pathetic football plays out there."
"Just disgusting."
"Some of our alignments were asinine."
"It was an abomination on ... 10, 12 plays."
"We played so ignorant at times."
As second-ranked Clemson heads into the postseason, addressing problems in the secondary are likely at the top of Venables' priority list. There's questions about how Clemson will stop Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa or Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray after the Gamecocks' Jake Bentley threw for five touchdowns and 510 yards, 2½ times the number of passing yards Clemson typically gives up in a game. The numbers were alarming.
But this week against Pittsburgh?
When the Tigers take on Pitt in the ACC Championship game Saturday, it's possible the Clemson secondary could have a total meltdown again and still come away with a lopsided win.
Why?
Pittsburgh's passing offense ranks 120th in the nation. The Panthers, whose rushing offense ranks 17th nationally, clearly prefer to run the ball.
It just so happens Clemson has the country's No. 2 rushing defense.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has done his duty in talking the Panthers up all week, but the reality is Pittsburgh's offensive philosophy aligns perfectly with what the Tigers do best defensively. Pitt (7-5 overall, 6-2 ACC) is almost a four-touchdown underdog.
"Pittsburgh is a tough, physical football team. That's just who they are," Swinney said. "They've got two backs — one's over 1,000 (yards) and the other's right there at 1,000. Really good players.
"Downhill, tough, hard-nosed guys."
The Panthers' Qadree Ollison (1,134 yards) and Darrin Hall (934) have run over opposing defenses this year, but it's worth noting who those yards came against.
The ACC Coastal has been a mess all season and Pittsburgh won the division despite losing to North Carolina, the worst team in the league at 2-9. The Tar Heels' lone ACC win came against Pitt.
Behind Clemson, the next-best rushing defense Pitt will have seen in the ACC is Miami, which ranks No. 3 in the conference. On Saturday, the Hurricanes dismantled the Panthers, 24-3.
Clemson's defensive line features four All-ACC starters in Clelin Ferrell, Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence and Austin Bryant. They should be able to keep the running game in check.
As for the secondary, Clemson safety Tanner Muse said the Panthers still present challenges because of the play-action calls. Still, reality says if Clemson's secondary is vulnerable again this week, it should not matter.
"It's high stress with these play-action teams. I think it's more of a high-stress environment because with play-action there's always big plays that will come," Muse said. "I think these teams are more stressful than the spread teams because you know what you're going to get with the spread teams. You never know with these play-action teams."
But you do know with Clemson's No. 2 rushing defense. And that should be enough Saturday.
Tigers receive more ACC honors
One day after Swinney was named the ACC's Coach of the Year and freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence was named ACC Rookie/ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year, Clemson got two more major honors Wednesday.
Travis Etienne is the ACC Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year, the sophomore running back receiving the honor for a dominant season that has seen him break the Clemson single-season record for touchdowns and eclipse 1,300 yards rushing with at least two more games still to play.
Redshirt junior defensive end Clelin Ferrell is the ACC's Defensive Player of the Year. Ferrell has been stellar all season with 15½ tackles for loss and 10½ sacks to date.
Clemson is now the first team since Maryland in 2001 to sweep the ACC's major honors.