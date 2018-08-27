CLEMSON — Dabo Swinney was coy all summer, but promised the world that a quarterback announcement for Clemson’s season opener against Furman would be coming Monday. The Clemson head coach made good on his word Monday morning, when Clemson released its Week 1 depth chart with a familiar face running the show at the quarterback position.
Kelly Bryant has officially earned the right to keep his job and open Clemson’s season next week against Furman as Clemson’s starter, the program announced. The move is the largely expected one, considering what Bryant did a season ago in his starting debut and the command he has both over Clemson’s offensive system and its locker room morale.
He also had a dominant fall camp and the Tigers have rallied around Bryant for weeks as many of them consider him their leader. Now he will be — at least for Week 1.
Bryant beat out Trevor Lawrence for the right to start Game 1, but that does not mean Lawrence won’t play early and often and it does not mean Lawrence couldn’t usurp Bryant at any given moment this season.
Clemson coaches have said on more than one occasion they are open to a dual-quarterback system and it seems more-than likely both quarterbacks will have large roles for a season expected to end back in the College Football Playoff.
Furman head coach Clay Hendrix said last week the Paladins have been preparing as if Bryant was going to start all along, but added he knew just preparing for Bryant was not going to cut it.
“I would be shocked if we don’t see Trevor Lawrence in the second of third series,” Hendrix said. “He’s a good athlete.”
Bryant was 12-2 as a starter a season ago in replacing Clemson legend Deshaun Watson and the Tigers were right back in the College Football Playoff as a No. 1 seed under his leadership before they lost to Alabama in the semi-final.
Bryant said just last week that he felt like he had done enough to state his case as the starter, which is why he was going to be at peace with whichever conclusion his coaches made. Swinney said earlier this summer that if someone was going to truly separate, though, it would likely be in a game setting because practices were so tight and coaches needed to evaluate the quarterbacks on a larger stage.
“I feel like I’ve done everything I needed to do. I’ll leave it in the coaches’ hands,” Bryant had said, which will continue to be his mantra into the season, as well.
“They’re going to make the decision that’s best for the team. All I’ve got to do is make sure I’m ready each and every week.”
Other notes
- Sophomore Travis Etienne — not junior Tavien Feaster — has earned the starting spot at running back. In fact, Feaster is third on the depth chart behind Adam Choice, who comes in second.
- A.J. Terrell has earned a starting cornerback spot over Mark Fields for Week 1, alongside Trayvon Mullen. Part of that could be due to Fields being injured for part of the fall camp session.
- Clemson is not quite ready to name a starting tight end. Milan Richard and Garrett Williams will still battle it out this week in practice.
- Back from an ACL tear, Greg Huegel has won the kicking battle.
- Charleston's own John Simpson is starting for the first time of his college career at left guard.