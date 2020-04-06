Clemson offers 4-star quarterback from Ontario, Gamecocks offer Myrtle Beach wide receiver

Quarterback Christian Veilleux, a four-star prospect from Ontario, was waiting for one more offer before announcing his final four college choices.

Last week the offer came.

Veilleux, who visited Clemson in January and had planned a return trip last week (which was canceled because of the coronavirus), wanted to know if Clemson was going to offer him. He got the answer when Tigers quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter called him.

“I was very happy, felt very rewarding and accomplishing to get that Clemson offer,” Veilleux said. “It’s a big deal that they invited me in. I was very happy I got it and definitely something I was trying for and really the only one that I was waiting on.”

Now that the Clemson offer is in the bag, along with offers from LSU, Tennessee, Penn State, Duke, Indiana, Syracuse, Michigan, Rutgers, Virginia Tech, UCLA, Arizona State, Boston College and Louisville, Veilleux can move forward.

“It helps me narrow things down,” Veilleux said. “I’m going to come out with a top four in the coming week or two. That was the only one I was waiting on to move forward to this next step of focusing on the four schools and then making a decision."

Veilleux is rated the No. 15 pro-style passer in the country in the 247Sports composite and the No. 13 prospect in Maryland. Last season he accounted for 2,100 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Myrtle Beach wide receiver J.J. Jones has offers colleges around the country, and Saturday he added an offer from South Carolina after a conversation with head coach Will Muschamp.

“That’s the home state school for me. Having an opportunity to play with (former Myrtle Beach QB) Luke (Doty) again, that would be great," Jones said. "I didn’t get to finish out my season with him because we both were injured at the time."

Clemson has been in contact with Jones but has not made him an offer.

“Clemson has always been a dream school for me,” Jones said. “They are the best and they’ve always been the best. It’s a powerhouse in college football and they represent themselves so well on and off the field. It would be great to get an offer from them.”

Jones also has offers from North Carolina, Louisville, Penn State, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, Wake Forest, Indiana, Duke, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, N.C. State, Tennessee, Appalachian State, East Carolina, Mississippi State, Michigan, Kansas State and others. He’s not ready to trim his list because he hasn’t had the chance to get out and see enough schools.

“Right now I’m waiting out the whole coronavirus thing so I can make sure I can go on visits,” Jones said. “Once the recruiting period opens back up, I’m going to be taking a bunch of visits out to different schools. As of right now, all offers, all of my options are still open."

Safety/linebacker Bryce Steele, a three-star prospect from Raleigh,N.C., had set April 14 for his commitment announcement, and he had narrowed his decision to USC and North Carolina. But then he received an offer from Texas, his “dream school,” and the Longhorns stampeded those commitment plans.

Steele has scratched that April date and replaced it with TBA. “Texas just recently offered, and I want to visit before I decide to make my announcement,” Steele said. “I’m not sure when my announcement date is. I haven’t visited that university yet and I want to visit that school before I make my final decision."

Offensive lineman Diego Pounds (6-6 305) of Raleigh is a fast climber in the recruiting world. Rated a three-star prospect by the 247Sports composite, in recent weeks Pounds has landed offers from LSU, Georgia Tech, Duke, N.C. State, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Oregon, USF, Virginia, Purdue, Miami, Penn State and Arizona State.

Clemson and USC have also taken notice of Pounds and he’s talking to the offensive line coaches at both schools.

“Right now I’m talking to (Clemson) coach (Robbie) Caldwell, and we’re talking about him watching my film and stuff like that,” Pounds said. “He’s going to get me down there on the campus. Clemson is a really good program and they’ve been good for awhile now. I like what they do and the way they do stuff down there.

“I talk to (USC) coach (Eric) Wolford, the O-line coach. I talk to him like every other day,” Pounds added. “We talk about schemes they run there, stuff like that. He likes the way I move too, my athletic ability and my size and stuff.”

From those conversations, Pounds believes offers from both schools are a real possibility.

“I think they are going to offer me soon, but I just don’t know,” he said. “They are both really good programs.”

Pounds is ranked the No. 87 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 48 prospect in the state of North Carolina.

Defensive tackle Tommy Akingbesote (6-4, 250) of Upper Marlboro, Md., doesn’t have a 247Sports ranking at this point but his star is rising in the eyes of recruiters. USC offered him Wednesday afternoon and that night he picked up an offer from N.C. State.

Also last week, Temple, East Carolina, Rutgers and Virginia Tech offered.

“I’ve just been getting offers lately because I guess I had a great film and the coaches are loving it,” Akingbesote said. “They’ve just been basically saying they like how I play, my fast get-off and the way I use my hands.”

Akingbesote also has offers from Boston College, Maryland, Western Michigan, Syracuse, Pitt, Kent State, Buffalo and Massachusetts.

Linebacker Tavareon Martin-Scott of Fort Wayne, Ind., was a standout as a freshman at Dodge City (Kan.) Junior College in 2019. He was second on the team with 42 tackles. He had 10.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.

One recruiter impressed by Martin-Scott was USC’s Eric Wolford. And this week Martin-Scott landed his first Power 5 offer from the Gamecocks.

“I was talking to coach Wolf on Twitter for a minute, and he started talking to me more and more,” Martin-Scott said. “He told me that he was going to go over my film with coach (Will) Muschamp. Then coach Muschamp called me and said he wanted to offer me."

Offensive lineman Dylan Fairchild of Cumming, Ga., plans to announce his top 10 soon. Fairchild camped with the Gamecocks last summer, attended a game last season, and was back for a junior day in January. From all that, one might conclude they are a lock to make his short list.

“I can’t say yet, I don’t know,” Fairchild said. “But they’ve definitely been on my mind pretty much since day one. They’ve definitely been one of my top schools from day one. They were my first SEC offer. They believed in me and I believe in them.”

Fairchild acknowledged that USC, Georgia, Tennessee and Auburn are heavily recruiting him and he’s in the relationship building mode with the coaches.

“Me and coach Wolford, we have a great relationship,” Fairchild said. “Ever since the last day of camp, the relationship has just been growing. I had the opportunity to work with coach Wolford so I got a real good feel for how he is, and I liked him a lot."

Fairchild is rated a four-star offensive guard in the 247Sports composite. He’s ranked 20th at the position nationally and the No. 29 prospect in Georgia.

Wide Receiver Kaden Prather, a four-star prospect from Germantown, Md., named his top five over the weekend and USC was among the finalists. The others on his short list are Penn State, Maryland, West Virginia and Oklahoma.

Prather made an unofficial visit to USC in January. He also visited Maryland, West Virginia and Pitt before visits were halted. Some of his other offers are LSU, Baylor, Texas A&M, Syracuse, Missouri, Georgia, Louisville, Michigan State and Boston College.

Five-star offensive tackle Amarius Mims of Cochran, Ga., released his top 10 list last week. Joining Clemson on the list are Oregon, Tennessee, Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Florida, Auburn, Oklahoma and Florida State. USC, Texas A&M, Southern Cal and North Carolina were cut from his earlier short list. Mims is ranked the No. 2 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 1 prospect in Georgia.

Four-star offensive tackle Micah Morris of Kingsland, Ga., announced a final five of USC, Alabama, Florida, Florida State and Georgia. Clemson was in his final 12 but did not make the short list.

USC was one of his first offers and he has developed a strong relationship with offensive line coach Eric Wolford. Morris has visited USC at least a half-dozen times including the junior day in mid-January. He will take his official visits with his finalists and hopes to make his commitment later this summer.

Greer offensive lineman Jaydon Collins landed offers from Tennessee, Indiana and Campbell.

Former Dorman wide receiver Jacoby Pinckney will transfer to Appalachian State from Virginia Tech.

Spartanburg kicker Will Fowler was offered by Air Force.

Boiling Springs defensive back Caden Sullivan was offered by Temple and Akron.

Greer offensive lineman Jaydon Collins was offered by Boston College.

Basketball

Pitt transfer guard Trey McGowens of Wren committed to Nebraska.

Columbia native and former College of Charleston and Wofford forward Chevez Goodwin committed to Southern Cal for his grad transfer season.

Grad transfer Jordan Bruner of Spring Valley and Yale is down to Baylor, Maryland and Alabama.

Dillon Jones of Columbia was offered by Western Carolina.