Clemson offered to play FSU on Sunday or Monday after game postponed hours before kickoff

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Clemson was ready to spend its Saturday afternoon playing its first football game in two weeks. Instead the team was thousands of feet in the air, on a flight back home after the shocking postponement of its game against Florida State.

The Tigers proposed moving the contest to Sunday or Monday, but the Seminoles declined, according to people close to the team.

A Clemson player who traveled with the team tested positive for COVID-19. He was tested on Friday, but No. 4 Clemson didn't get the results until after the team landed in Tallahassee. Florida State officials were informed and made the decision not to play the game.

“We are disappointed that we will not be able to play today’s game against Florida State," Clemson director of athletics Dan Radakovich said. "Clemson has followed all of the ACC's protocol in preparation for this game. We now look ahead to returning to action next week against Pitt for Senior Day and Military Appreciation Day at Memorial Stadium.”

The makeup date for the game is unclear but it could be held Dec. 12., one week before the ACC Championship game in Charlotte.

The game at Florida State was scheduled for noon. The ACC officially announced the postponement shortly before 9 a.m.

Redshirt senior running back Darien Rencher chimed in.

“It was not Clemson’s fault,” he wrote on Twitter. “So there’s only one other option to why it did, and the suspects could possibly be seen wearing maroon and gold and reside in Tallahassee, Fla.”

Dan Wolken, a columnist for USA Today, took the FSU side of it with a piece titled, "Don't blame Florida State for being cautious in calling off Clemson game."

Clemson (7-1, 6-1 ACC) hosts Pittsburgh next weekend, before concluding its regular season at Virginia Tech on Dec. 5. Florida State (2-6, 1-6) plays Virginia and Duke the next two weeks.

Swinney has not made any public comments about the postponement. Florida State coach Mike Norvell addressed the situation on College GameDay from inside Doak Campbell Stadium.

"We're all about building the trust and the understanding to keep our players safe," Norvell said. "We woke up this morning ready to play this game."