CLEMSON — Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney can see on tape what shows up in all the Notre Dame statistics as he prepares for the Dec. 29 Cotton Bowl. This isn't Wake Forest. Or Pittsburgh.
It's strength vs. strength in the trenches with a ticket to the national championship game on the line.
"We've got to be locked in up front. This is the best defensive line we've played across the board, and they do a nice job of scheming up your protections and things like that," Swinney said. "(Offensively), I think they might have been the runner-up for the best offensive line in the country, I think. Whatever that award is, I think they were one of the best, and this is as good a group as we've seen.
"Very talented. They play well together."
From a Notre-Dame defensive line/Clemson offensive line standpoint, the Fighting Irish will see a veteran, versatile Clemson offensive line, while the Tigers will see one of Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly's most consistent groups. The Fighting Irish average 2.58 sacks per game, while the Tigers relinquish 1.08.
Notre Dame also averages 6.08 tackles for loss per contest, compared to the 3.46 tackles for loss Clemson gives up every Saturday.
Led by senior All-American left tackle Mitch Hyatt, the Tigers rank second nationally in tackles for loss allowed per game and 11th for sacks allowed per game. This unit is physical and versatile, but so is Notre Dame's defensive line. Asked to compare his defensive line now to the one he had in 2012, when the Fighting Irish were contending for a national title against Alabama, Kelly indicated he couldn't because of the way his defensive scheme has changed.
But both groups were dominant up front, and that helped propel both teams into being in a position to contend for a championship.
"Whatever term you want to use, it was certainly a large part of our success this year as a program and then as a unit," Kelly said. "So what does that mean? We were able to get pressure on the quarterback, which obviously is paramount to success. But we were really good against the run, and it starts up front. We were able to play a lot of players, and in the games that mattered most, that unit played well."
In terms of Notre Dame's offensive line versus Clemson's defensive line, the Tigers seem to have the advantage there because of the physical forces that line up every Saturday in Clelin Ferrell, Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence and Austin Bryant, though the Fighting Irish's offensive line has only improved with each passing week.
Notre Dame ranks tied for 31st nationally for sacks allowed per game (1.58) but tied for 50th nationally in tackles for loss allowed (5.67 per game).
Clemson's is the nation's No. 2 team in both sacks per game (3.54) and tackles for loss per game (9.31).
"You probably have three guys there that could be top 50, top 60 players in all of college football. So that's a pretty good group," Kelly said.
"I mean, comparing them to maybe North Carolina State last year in some fashion, LSU, that kind of capability on the defensive line. It's a really, really formidable group."
Moving forward, all eyes are going to tend to be on the quarterbacks — Clemson's Trevor Lawrence versus Notre Dame's Ian Book — and the similarities they both have as the faces of the programs, but look to the trenches to control much of the narrative of this game, as well.
Swinney certainly will.
Kelly, too.
"We've got a good plan coming together. I feel good about that," Swinney said. "(But) (the Fighting Irish) do a nice job, man. They don't beat themselves, and so you have to beat them.
"To this point, nobody's been able to do that."